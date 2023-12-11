The Adhesive Tapes Industry: A Sticky Situation With A Bright Future

Adhesive tapes industry data book covers pressure sensitive adhesive tapes, building & construction tapes, unidirectional tapes, automotive adhesive tapes, and UV tapes market. The global adhesive tapes market was estimated at USD 72.20 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.0% from 2023 to 2030.

Global adhesive tapes sector data book, offered by Grand View Research is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with an agricultural statistics e-book.

Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market Analysis & Forecast

The global pressure sensitive adhesive tapes market size was valued at USD 63.37 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% from 2023 to 2030. This growth can be attributed to the increasing use of pressure sensitive tapes as an optimum alternative to conventional adhesives and fasteners due to the globally rising concerns from the automotive industry to ensure light weighting. A surge in the global population coupled with expeditious industrialization and urbanization in the transpiring economies is expected to fuel the construction spending to cater to the demand from the infrastructure sector. This is anticipated to propel the demand for pressure sensitive adhesive tapes in construction applications during the forecast period.

These include specialty tapes used in various applications such as automobile, aerospace, medical, hygiene, and white goods. The raw materials involved in manufacturing this kind of tape include rubber, acrylic, silicone, plastic, and paper. Pressure sensitive adhesive tapes possess various desirable properties such as thinner and lighter material, vibration dampening, noise reduction, and bonding dissimilar surfaces. Automobile manufacturers are looking for ways to reduce vehicle weight to meet stringent fuel efficiency standards. The use of steel, aluminum, and composites in auto parts bring new bonding challenge for manufacturers. The bonding of these dissimilar materials requires high modulus and a wide temperature range, along with high strength and final curing. Additionally, these tapes are easy to use, hence reducing the effectiveness of traditional bonding methods such as welds and rivets in the vehicle.

Building & Construction Tapes Market Analysis & Forecast

The global building & construction tapes market size was estimated at USD 4.64 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period. It is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Increasing penetration of eco-friendly bonding solutions in North America and Europe is projected to have a positive impact on market growth.

The changing consumer trends regarding masking tape usage in the construction industry owing to its properties, such as improved moisture resistance, instant adhesion, and better conformability is likely to complement growth. In addition, properties, such as easy repair and maintenance are expected to propel the product demand. The use of adhesive tapes in building and construction industry is regulated by national level agencies across Europe and North America. The advanced products are used in the regions comply with requirements listed by contractors and building engineers. In addition, companies in the market are involved in the production of advanced tape solutions to provide advanced products with increased functionality.

Unidirectional Tapes Market Analysis & Forecast

The unidirectional tapes market size was estimated at USD 236.3 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.0% from 2023 to 2030. The growing emphasis by aerospace companies on the production of lightweight aircraft is expected to drive the demand for unidirectional (UD) tapes over the forecast period. The development of advanced products for sealing, coupled with the rising investments in R&D for the production of advanced high-strength adhesive tapes, is projected to drive the product demand over the forecast period.

In addition, the development of eco-friendly solvent recovery technology used for the coating of adhesives is expected to drive the product demand in the coming years. Aerospace & defense was the largest end-use segment in 2022 and is likely to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Thermoplastic and thermosets UD tapes are used in primary and secondary aircraft structures and high-load aircraft interior applications including fuselage, wings, cargo liners, bulkheads/class dividers, and lavatory modules.

The market is moderately competitive owing to the presence of a limited set of players majorly concentrated in the U.K. and Germany. The market is also highly influenced by various other players from the countries, such as the U.S., Saudi Arabia, Japan, and the Netherlands. Major players in the industry focus on research & development activities to introduce ultra-lightweight components for bonding operations the in automotive and aerospace sectors.

Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Analysis & Forecast

The global automotive adhesive tapes market size was estimated at USD 3.43 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% from 2023 to 2030. Growing usage of advanced functional materials to improve aesthetics, reduce weight and enhance the performance of the vehicles is expected to drive the market.

There has been a positive outlook in the automotive sector across the developed markets such as the U.S. to developing markets such as India. Technological developments and performance enhancements in vehicles have led to the installation of specialized components, which is expected to have a positive impact on the automotive tapes market. The market is witnessing switching trends with growing popularity and demand for electric vehicles. Prominent vehicle manufacturers are aiming to comply with environmental standards and emission norms by reducing vehicle pollutants at a significant level. Thus, battery-operated vehicles including cars, mini trucks, and others are gaining popularity across the globe, which in turn is expected to drive the penetration of automotive adhesive tapes.

UV Tapes Market Analysis & Forecast

The global UV (Ultraviolet) tapes market size was valued at USD 514.0 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0% from 2023 to 2030. Growing electronics and semiconductor industries are expected to play key roles in the market growth over the forecast period. Polyolefin was one of the primary raw material used in manufacturing of UV tapes. These tapes were most widely used in 2015 on account of high performance characteristics under extreme heat and pressure conditions.

Growing demand for miniaturized semiconductor and electronic components have driven the market for ICs and micro-chips, further boosting the UV tapes industry. These tapes are used for applications such as back grinding and wafer dicing, in the semiconductor industry.

Key players operating in the adhesive tapes industry are –

• 3M

• Nitto Denko Corporation

• tesa SE

• LINTEC Corporation

• Intertape Polymer Group

• Berry Global Inc.

• DuPont

• HB Fuller Company

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• Lohmanh GmbH & Co. KG