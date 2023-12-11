Healthcare 3D Printing Industry: Key Innovators, Market Leaders, and Emerging Players

Healthcare 3D Printing Industry Data Book – Healthcare Additive Manufacturing, 3D Bioprinting and 3D Printed Drugs Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The economic value generated by the Healthcare 3D Printing Industry was estimated at approximately USD 9.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17% by 2030

Grand View Research’s healthcare 3D printing industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, reimbursement structure, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Global Healthcare 3D Printing Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030

Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market Growth & Trends

The global healthcare additive manufacturing market size is expected to reach USD 27.3 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 18.1% from 2023 to 2030. Healthcare additive manufacturing technology aids in making complex designs easily, developing personalized products, reducing production steps, and producing lightweight products, which fuels market growth.

Growing commercialization of the manufacturing process, rising investments by governments, and increased R&D in devices formed using additive manufacturing technology are key factors driving this market. There was a slowdown in the growth of the market at the start of 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but the market gained pace in the second half of the year by fulfilling the growing demand for the manufacturing of medical devices, PPE kits, and face shields to fight against the pandemic.

The advantages of additive manufacturing over traditional production methods are boosting its rising popularity. The use of modern design freedom, technology, dimensional precision, the use of a wide range of materials such as plastics, metal, and polymers, build speed, and the capacity to construct complicated parts/geometry, such as honeycomb structure and cooling channels, are some of the advantages of additive manufacturing.

The rising geriatric population has led to a surge in the occurrence of orthopedic procedures such as knee and hip replacements, which has resulted in the increased demand for implants and prosthetics, leading to faster manufacturing of these products. Additive manufacturing plays a crucial role in meeting this demand. Also, it helps in the manufacturing of prosthetic devices that aid the patient to regain lost parts of limbs as well as mobility post-amputation or stroke. They also have good stiffness in regions where support is required and are flexible in regions where comfort is required.

The COVID-19 pandemic considerably impacted the market. Initially, manufacturing unit constraints caused by stay-at-home orders led to supply chain disruptions and labor shortages. However, by compensating for the paucity of medicinal supplies by speeding up the manufacturing process, additive manufacturing played a crucial role in the fight against COVID-19.

3D Bioprinting Market Growth & Trends

The global 3D bioprinting market size is expected to reach USD 5.3 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 12.48% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising cases of COVID-19 and high prevalence of chronic diseases are some of the major factors contributing to the growth. During the outbreak of the pandemic, 3D printing has stepped up to become a vital technology to support improved healthcare and emergency response.

The COVID-19 epidemic is ever increasing since it was first identified in China in December 2019. Until January 12, 2021, more than 91.5 million cases of COVID-19 were reported globally, with more than 1,956,880 deaths, across the globe. This pandemic has fast-tracked the development of vaccine and drug testing.

In the meantime, various 3D bioprinting companies are focused on the R&D of artificial tissues. With the help of U-FAB and other bioprinting technologies, CLECELL company has created respiratory epithelium artificial tissue which will help to prevent infection and tissue injury through the use of the mucociliary elevator.

The pandemic not only affected the well-being of people, but also affected the economy, and various other healthcare infrastructures worldwide. It severely disrupted the medical devices and pharmaceutical supply chains across the world. In such critical situations, various 3D bioprinting companies have created a global movement to supply emergency medical equipment such as ventilators, and personal protection equipment (PPE), to healthcare workers.

North America held the highest share of about 30.9% in 2022. Increasing adoption of 3D bioprinting for the production of medical products is expected to be one of the major factors contributing to market growth in this region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness increased technological development in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical sectors.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Healthcare 3D Printing industry are:

3D Systems, Inc.

EnvisionTEC

Stratasys Ltd.

Allevi, Inc.

GE Healthcare

