Breast Pump & Breastfeeding Accessories Industry: Expansion and Collaboration Study

The economic value generated by the Breast Pump and Breastfeeding Accessories Industry was estimated at approximately USD 4.06 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% by 2030

Breast Pump Market Growth & Trends

The global breast pump market is expected to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies, increasing global women’s employment rates and the presence of favorable demographics are the key driving factors for the breast pump market.

Moreover, the market has seen significant growth over the last few decades, owing to increasing product launches by key players, and rising R&D activities. For instance, in March 2021, the Philips Avent Double Electric Breast Pump, Advanced is the top brand of mothers and children care goods recommended by pregnant women and mothers in the U. S. It features Natural Action technology, a powerful combination of suction and nipple stimulation that simulates the distinctive wave-like tongue motion that occurs when the baby sucks. This technology initiates the milk flow faster than previous models, enabling moms to express their milk more effectively.

Similarly, in October 2021, Willow also launched its Perfect Pumping Bra, developed by The Dairy Fairy. Willow pump bra was designed to provide moms with exceptional comfort, support, and a perfect fit, helping them to have the best possible pumping experience. The appropriate fit can help boost the mother’s milk flow while using wearable breast pumps. Adjustable straps, a customizable mesh panel, beautiful lace embellishments, and a patent-pending double extender clip characterize the Willow Perfect Pumping Bra. Furthermore, the wire-free bra’s luxurious fabric is machine washable and elastic while still being designed to secure the Willow pump for an ideal pumping experience. As a result, product launches with additional benefits are expected to increase market growth for these breast pumps over the projection period.

Wearable Breast Pumps Market Growth & Trends

The global wearable breast pumps market size is expected to reach USD 975.47 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Favorable reimbursement policies, and increasing patient disposable income are further anticipated to propel the demand for wearable breast pumps.

The decreasing infant mortality rate is supplementing the growth of the market. For instance, according to Knoema, the infant mortality rate in Japan fell from 13.4 deaths per 1,000 births in 1970, to 1.80 deaths in 2019. Similarly, as per Statistics Canada, the infant death rate has fallen from 4.8 per 1,000 in 2018 to 4.5 in 2020 in Canada. Such instances are expected to increase the demand for wearable breast pumps, thereby, propelling the market growth over the forecast period.

Increase in women’s employment rate is expected to be a high impact rendering driver of the market. For instance, as per International Labor Organization, the female working population in Australia has touched 60%. Similarly, as per the similar source, the female employment rate in high income countries is estimated to be 53%, whereas, the same in low income and upper middle-income countries is calculated to be 56% and 55% respectively. Working women have a relatively high disposable income, as a result can help the market impel.

The presence of various e-commerce sites offering wearable breast pumps will further aid in the sales of the products through these sales channels in the forecast period. Willow, Elvie, Medela, and Amazon, are few prominent e-commerce sites that offers substantial discounts, and prompt customer service on various wearable breast pumps, owing to which individuals prefer to shop from online sites.

