Revolutionizing Fast Food Entertainment: HDTV Supply Launches 4K HDMI Over IP Matrices with App and IR Control

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Dec-12 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading provider of cutting-edge audio-video solutions, is proud to announce the launch 4K HDMI Over IP Matrices with App and IR Control.

Designed to meet the evolving needs of the fast-food industry, this groundbreaking technology

promises to transform the entertainment experience for both customers and staff.

Key Features of HDTV Supply’s 4K HDMI Over IP Matrices with App and IR Control for Fast Food:

*4K Ultra HD Resolution: Delivering stunning visuals with a resolution of up to 4K, the HDMI

Over IP Matrices ensure a crisp and immersive viewing experience

*App Control: The accompanying mobile application allows fast-food establishments to manage and

control the HDMI distribution system seamlessly. From content selection to display management,

the app puts the power in the hands of the users

*IR Control: The inclusion of IR (Infrared) control adds an extra layer of convenience, enabling users to operate and manage the system effortlessly with the use of remote controls.

*Scalability: With support for multiple input and output channels, the matrices are highly

scalable, making them suitable for a wide range of fast-food environments – from small diners

to large-scale franchises.

Benefits for Fast Food Establishments

*Enhanced Customer Experience: The 4K HDMI Over IP Matrices bring

an upgraded entertainment experience to customers, keeping them engaged and satisfied during

their dining experience

*Effortless Management: The intuitive app control simplifies the management of multiple

displays, making it easy for staff to customize content and create a dynamic ambiance within

the fast-food establishment.

*Flexible Configuration: The matrices support a flexible configuration, allowing fast-food

chains to adapt the system to their specific layout and requirements.

*Increased Operational Efficiency: With IR control and app management, staff can control the

entertainment system efficiently, minimizing downtime and enhancing overall operational

efficiency.

The 4K HDMI Over IP Matrices with App and IR Control are available now and can be purchased

directly from the HDTV Supply website at https://www.hdtvsupply.com/4k-hdmi-over-ip-matrices-

app-ir-control.html.

