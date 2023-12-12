Revolutionizing Fast Food Entertainment: HDTV Supply Launches 4K HDMI Over IP Matrices with App and IR Control

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Dec-12 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading provider of cutting-edge audio-video solutions, is proud to announce the launch 4K HDMI Over IP Matrices with App and IR Control.

Designed to meet the evolving needs of the fast-food industry, this groundbreaking technology
promises to transform the entertainment experience for both customers and staff.

Key Features of HDTV Supply’s 4K HDMI Over IP Matrices with App and IR Control for Fast Food:

*4K Ultra HD Resolution: Delivering stunning visuals with a resolution of up to 4K, the HDMI
Over IP Matrices ensure a crisp and immersive viewing experience

*App Control: The accompanying mobile application allows fast-food establishments to manage and
control the HDMI distribution system seamlessly. From content selection to display management,
the app puts the power in the hands of the users

*IR Control: The inclusion of IR (Infrared) control adds an extra layer of convenience, enabling users to operate and manage the system effortlessly with the use of remote controls.

*Scalability: With support for multiple input and output channels, the matrices are highly
scalable, making them suitable for a wide range of fast-food environments – from small diners
to large-scale franchises.

Benefits for Fast Food Establishments

*Enhanced Customer Experience: The 4K HDMI Over IP Matrices bring
an upgraded entertainment experience to customers, keeping them engaged and satisfied during
their dining experience

*Effortless Management: The intuitive app control simplifies the management of multiple
displays, making it easy for staff to customize content and create a dynamic ambiance within
the fast-food establishment.

*Flexible Configuration: The matrices support a flexible configuration, allowing fast-food
chains to adapt the system to their specific layout and requirements.

*Increased Operational Efficiency: With IR control and app management, staff can control the
entertainment system efficiently, minimizing downtime and enhancing overall operational
efficiency.

The 4K HDMI Over IP Matrices with App and IR Control are available now and can be purchased
directly from the HDTV Supply website at https://www.hdtvsupply.com/4k-hdmi-over-ip-matrices-
app-ir-control.html.

For further information contact:

Press Relations

HDTV Supply, Inc.

TEL: 833-WOLFPACK (833-965-3722)

TEXT: 1-833-648-3777

WhatsApp: 1-833-965-3722

Skype: 1-805-732-2528

NEWSROOM: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/newsroom.html

WEB: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/4k-hdmi-over-ip-matrices-app-ir-control.html

EMAIL: press[@]hdtvsupply.com

