18 Seventy Nine – The Premier Choice For Student Apartments In Huntsville, TX

Huntsville, Texas, 2023-Dec-12 — /EPR Network/ — 18 Seventy Nine is redefining student living with its exceptional student apartments in Huntsville, TX, tailored for Sam Houston State University scholars. Just a stone’s throw from the SHSU campus, 18 Seventy Nine delivers apartments with a vibrant and engaging lifestyle, conducive to academic and personal growth.

The wide array of apartment features includes a selection of 1, 3, and 4-bedroom floorplans, as well as two-story townhomes. Each unit boasts hardwood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, a flat-panel HDTV in the living room, and a private porch or balcony. Ensuring convenience and comfort, each bedroom offers a private bathroom and the luxury of in-unit laundry, complemented by high-speed internet and front-door trash pickup.

The commitment of 18 Seventy Nine to provide a comprehensive lifestyle is evident through additional amenities such as a grilling station for social cookouts, pet-friendly accommodations for animal lovers, and the convenience of on-site parking. The community is safeguarded by 24-hour on-site management, ensuring a safe and responsive living environment.

For more information about 18 Seventy Nine, call the leasing office at (936) 259-0502 or visit their website.

About 18 Seventy Nine: 18 Seventy Nine takes community living to the next level with a resort-style pool, a 24-hour fitness center, and courts for basketball and sand volleyball. The community clubhouse serves as the hub of resident social events, fostering a sense of community and belonging. For those in pursuit of academic excellence, the business center provides a focused environment for study and collaboration. With its unparalleled amenities and dedication to resident satisfaction, 18 Seventy Nine stands out as the premier choice for student apartments in Huntsville, TX.

Company: 18 Seventy Nine
Address: 5020 Sam Houston Avenue
City: Huntsville
State: Texas
Zip code: 77340
Telephone number: (936) 259-0502

