Future Electronics Hosts Awards Gala at Advanced Engineering University 2023 in Montreal

Montreal, Canada, 2023-Dec-12 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, recently hosted its highly anticipated Montreal edition of Advanced Engineering University. During the closing gala, an awards ceremony was held to honour the hardworking team members who stood out throughout 2023.

Advanced Engineering University (AEU) is Future Electronics’ premier week of training and networking for their sales and engineering teams. Supplier partners are present to offer industry insights, trends forecasting, learning seminars and relationship-building opportunities.

The closing gala is a celebratory evening of delicious food and great company. It was held on November 9th, 2023. During the gala, a keynote presentation was given by Future Electronics CEO Omar Baig, followed by the awards ceremony. The following awards were presented:

● Account Executive of the Year, won by Ralph Hogan

● Account Executive of the Year runner up, Daniel Gomez

● Specialist Account Executive of the Year, won by Tim Dicke

● Regional Solutions Manager of the Year, won by Ed Baca

● Rookie of the Year, won by Kyle Bradley

● Attitude is Everything Award, won by Vinicius Almeida

● Demand Creation Support Team Award was won by the organizers of Future Electronics Tech Days (Linda Schiavi for Boston, Jason Vick for Montreal, Bobby Kirilidis for Seattle, and Claudio Caporicci for Southern California)

● Full Solution Engineering Sell Award, won by Marcelo Freitas

● Analog and Power Performance, won by Jim Coker

● MCU Performance, won by Sandro Mastrangeli

● Martin Bernier Technical Achievement Award, won by Don Gunn

Future Electronics is delighted to celebrate the extraordinary work of these individuals and would like to congratulate them once again on their achievements.

