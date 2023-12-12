The Magnolia at Auburn – A Premier Student Housing in Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama, 2023-Dec-12 — /EPR Network/ — The Magnolia at Auburn proudly announces its commitment to providing top-tier student apartments in Auburn, AL, catering specifically to the needs of Auburn University students and those from nearby institutions. With its prime location, just minutes from campus, The Magnolia at Auburn is more than just a housing community—it’s a lifestyle.

Managed by The Scion Group, a pioneering entity in upscale student accommodations, The Magnolia at Auburn emphasizes convenience, quality, value, and respect. With on-site amenities, bundled utilities, and digital accessibility for payments and maintenance requests, every detail is meticulously crafted to free students to focus on their academic and social lives.

The Magnolia at Auburn offers a variety of floor plans, including 1, 2, and 3-bedroom options with single bedrooms and private bathrooms, designed with the modern student in mind. The apartments feature hardwood-style floors, in-unit laundry, high-speed internet, and an optional furniture package to deliver a hassle-free living experience.

Community features are just as impressive, with two resort-style pools, a community clubhouse equipped with TVs and gaming spaces, a theater room, and a business center with printing services. Private study spaces are available for those seeking solitude while the pet-friendly policy and dog park warmly welcome four-legged companions.

To discover the epitome of student housing at The Magnolia at Auburn – visit their website or call (334) 325-0032.

About The Magnolia at Auburn: The Magnolia at Auburn welcomes students into an environment that is not only conducive to their academic pursuits but also enriches their lifestyles. The community boasts an array of resort-style pools, a state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center, and sports facilities, including basketball and sand volleyball courts, ensuring a well-balanced routine between study and leisure activities.

Company: The Magnolia at Auburn

Address: 211 W Longleaf Drive

City: Auburn

State: Alabama

Zip code: 36832

Telephone number: (334) 325-0032