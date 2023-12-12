Helix 24 Introduces Pet-Friendly Apartments Near University of Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas, 2023-Dec-12 — /EPR Network/ — Helix 24 proudly unveils its latest range of pet-friendly apartments and townhomes specifically designed for students of the University of Kansas. Located less than two miles from the KU campus, Helix 24 combines top-tier student housing with a vibrant community atmosphere and a suite of amenities that promote a balanced, active lifestyle.

These spacious residences in Lawrence, KS, offer a mix of two and three-bedroom floorplans, featuring single bedrooms with private bathrooms, two-story townhomes, fully furnished interiors, hardwood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and private balconies.

Understanding the importance of community, Helix 24 extends a warm welcome to four-legged family members with its pet-friendly policies and a dedicated dog park. The community is designed with student needs in mind, offering per-person contracts and roommate-matching services to foster new connections in a supportive environment.

Residents can enjoy a saltwater pool with a sun deck for relaxation, a pool cabana, an outdoor fireplace, grilling stations, and a fire pit for social gatherings. Sports enthusiasts will appreciate the basketball and sand volleyball courts, while the 24-hour fitness center caters to all workout schedules.

For more information, please visit their website or contact the leasing office at (785) 301-8801.

About Helix 24: Helix 24 offers premier student housing with pet-friendly apartments near the University Of Kansas in Lawrence, KS. With high-quality living spaces and a focus on a well-rounded student lifestyle, it is more than just student housing. The free on-site parking, controlled-access entry, and 24-hour management and community courtesy patrols allow residents to live with peace of mind. Regular resident social events create an engaging and inclusive atmosphere, bridging the gap between recreation and academia.

Company: Helix 24

Address: 4301 W 24th Place

City: Lawrence

State: Kansas

Zip code: 66047

Telephone number: (785) 301-8801