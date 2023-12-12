Midtown Corpus Christi – Premier Student Housing for Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Scholars

Corpus Christi, Texas, 2023-Dec-12 — /EPR Network/ — Midtown Corpus Christi proudly announces the enhancement of its student housing community, dedicated to providing Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi students with top-tier living spaces and lifestyle amenities. Situated in the scenic Bay Area, mere minutes from the university campus, Midtown Corpus Christi is at the forefront of convenient and comfortable student housing in Corpus Christi.

The residence boasts a variety of spacious apartment floorplans, including 2, 3, and 4-bedroom options, each featuring single bedrooms with private bathrooms, walk-in closets, and stylish hardwood-style kitchen floors. Every unit comes fully furnished, equipped with in-unit laundry facilities, and inclusive of high-speed internet, crafted for academic success and ease of living.

Further prioritizing convenience and security, Midtown Corpus Christi provides free on-site parking, pet-friendly living with a dedicated dog park, and a controlled-access entry system. The 24-hour management team and community courtesy patrols ensure a safe and supportive environment, while resident social events foster a sense of camaraderie and community spirit.

For more information on how to join this vibrant community, please contact Midtown Corpus Christi’s leasing office.

About Midtown Corpus Christi: Midtown Corpus Christi extends a wealth of community features, understanding the importance of a holistic lifestyle for students. Residents can revel in a resort-style pool, engage in fitness routines at the 24-hour fitness center, or participate in friendly competition at the sand volleyball and soccer fields. The community also offers grilling stations, a clubhouse with gaming space, and a business center complete with printing services. Midtown Corpus Christi is the ideal campus housing for students who want a balanced, enriching, and connected experience.

Company: Midtown Corpus Christi

Address: 6501 McArdle Road

City: Corpus Christi

State: Texas

Zip code: 78412

Telephone number: (361) 202-9550