Adelaide Flood Master Announces Deployment of High Class Equipment For Flood Damage Restoration In Kensington Park

Kensington Park, Australia, 2023-Dec-12 — /EPR Network/ — Adelaide Flood Master, a leading restoration company serving Kensington Park, South Australia, announced today the deployment of state-of-the-art equipment to provide faster and more effective flood damage restoration services in Kensington Park for both residential and commercial customers.

The new equipment includes powerful water extraction systems, advanced drying machines, and antimicrobial treatments that can fully restore flooded properties within days. The company’s team of IICRC-certified technicians have the expertise and experience to handle water damage from any source, including burst pipes, storm flooding, sewage backups, and appliance leaks.

“When a flood hits, time is of the essence,” said, owner of Adelaide Flood Master. “Our new high-tech equipment allows us to respond even faster and get homes and businesses in Kensington Park back to normal as quickly as possible. We strive to have trucks on the scene within a couple of hours of a call, day or night.

The company offers a range of flood damage restoration services for Kensington Park properties, including:

•Water extraction to remove standing water from floors, carpets, walls and furniture. Powerful truck-mounted equipment can extract thousands of liters of water per hour.

Structural drying and dehumidification to eliminate moisture and prevent the growth of mold and mildew.

Sanitizing and disinfecting treatments to remove bacteria, odors and health hazards left behind by flood waters.•Carpet cleaning, flooring repair or replacement, and upholstery cleaning. •Pack out services to remove and restore valuable items, documents and inventory. Contents are cleaned, dried and stored until restoration is complete.

About Adelaide Flood Master:

Adelaide Flood Master is a trusted leader in flood damage restoration, serving residential and commercial customers in Kensington Park, South Australia. Family-owned and operated since 25 years, the company is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for emergency flood mitigation and restoration. Adelaide Flood Master technicians are certified by the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC). For more information, call (+61) 400949954 or visit website.​

