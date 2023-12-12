Junk Removal Offers Eco-Friendly Solutions To Clients’ Waste Worries

Framingham, MA, 2023-Dec-12 — /EPR Network/ — Removing unwanted furniture or debris from residential and commercial premises can be major pitfalls to a fresh new start. But Junk Removal has a professional team that can carry that stress and headache right out the door, leaving areas waste-free!

The family-owned and operated company, serving Framingham and the surrounding MetroWest communities of Massachusetts, has become the go-to choice for waste solutions, with their junk removal process completed in an eco-friendly way.

Whether it’s large-scale removal or light demolition work, the team is focused on the safety of clients, its employees, as well as ensuring the protection of the immediate environment. Their removal of all non-hazardous items is done in a highly efficient, cost-effective manner, no matter how small the job.

“We take every step to ensure the peace of mind for our customers,” said a company official. “Our professional junk removal teams offer a reliable and friendly service geared to making their life easy.”

That honest and transparent approach begins with the first phone call to final payment, and everything in between, with 100% client satisfaction guaranteed. They provide same or next-day scheduling, and work hard to fit the junk removal in with their clients’ needs.

Their service for residential customers includes all white goods, such as washers and dryers, refrigerators, appliances, furniture and household items, construction debris, sheds, hot tubs and swing sets

For commercial clients, their teams are also happy to tackle refuse removal from offices, retail stores and warehouses, construction sites, restaurants and junk left by tenants.

Junk Removal also provides light demolition services for any room, home, or office to enable that next improvement project can be done easily and affordably. Junk includes bathroom and kitchen demolitions, commercial demolitions for retail units, carpet rip ups, as well as deck, drywall and fence removal.

As part of their comprehensive service, the company will donate all junk items where possible. They will drop off donations and recyclables at no extra charge.

Junk Removal’s services have been regularly highlighted and praised by clients. “Ken was fast at getting a team out and his follow up and follow through was great!! His team of guys were friendly and accommodating. Being new to town i was desperate for help and Ken’s guys were my hero’s!!! I highly recommend,” said Bryce Lenzen.

Larry Sabean added: “Awesome company. We had an 8×16 shed taken down and removed. Ken was very responsive in quoting the job and keeping us informed with regard to the process as well as providing reminders. They were flexible on a date so I could be home which I really appreciated. They were on time, extremely efficient and very professional. They completed the task in about 90 minutes and left the place cleaner than when they arrived. Great job! I would highly recommend this company.”

To schedule an appointment, call (508) 633-8879 or for their service scope, view https://junkremovalinc.com/.