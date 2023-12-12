Criminal Defence Connect Launches New Free Consultation Service for DUI Cases

Sarnia, Ontario, 2023-Dec-12 — /EPR Network/ — With Christmas and the party season just around the corner, Criminal Defense Connect has launched a timely free consultation campaign for drivers who find themselves on the wrong end of the law.

The legal team of the Criminal Defence Connect network – https://duilawyercanada.ca/dui-lawyer-sarnia/ – has announced free consultation sessions for drivers who need urgent but expert legal assistance for impaired driving and other criminal law violations.

Their seasoned Sarnia criminal lawyers have skillfully defended clients’ rights for years and provided representation for DUI, over 80mg, impaired driving, and much more.

Their attorneys understand the criminal justice system can be a difficult and daunting place for anyone, particularly for first-timers who have been charged with motoring offenses.

However, it’s even more challenging if people are trying to navigate through the mess alone with no legal help in sight. That is where the Criminal Defence Connect comes into play – as they can offer legal consultation right through to showing up at court and defending their rights.

Criminal Defence Connect has quickly become the go-to solution and representation for impaired driving offences. These include representation on charges such as impaired driving, causing bodily harm and causing death, dangerous operation, and refusal of a breath sample.

“Our DUI lawyers in Sarnia are fiercely dedicated to defending clients’ rights and reputations,” said a Criminal Defence Connect spokesman. “We have established knowledge of the law necessary for each unique circumstance, thanks partly to having many years of combined experience as a group.”

While its team is knowledgeable and trustworthy, with a track record of providing effective and nuanced representation, it also offers a comprehensive range of defence services at reasonable rates.

“We look after our customers and prioritize them because a personalized service has been a priority for our business since its inception, and it continues to be a hallmark of our practice,” he added.

Their services are high quality, comprehensive, and innovative, delivered with efficiency in mind but with commitment and tenacity to achieve a successful client outcome.

To schedule an appointment, call 866-950-2333 or click here for more information about their services.