Revolutionizing In-Flight Entertainment: HDTV Supply Unveils 4K 30 Hz HDMI Over IP Matrix Systems for Airline Clubs

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Dec-12 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading provider of cutting-edge audio and
video solutions, is proud to announce the launch of their state-of-the-art 4K 30 Hz HDMI Over
IP Matrix Systems. Tailored for the unique needs of Airline Clubs, this technology promises to
elevate the in-flight entertainment experience for travelers.

Key Features of HDTV Supply’s 4K HDMI Over IP Matrix Systems for Airline Clubs:

* 4K Resolution at 30 Hz: HDTV Supply’s HDMI Over IP Matrix Systems deliver stunning 4K
resolution at 30 Hz, ensuring passengers enjoy crisp and vibrant visuals during their stay at
Airline Clubs.

* Versatile Matrix Configuration: The system supports a matrix configuration, allowing for
flexible and dynamic routing of HDMI signals. This ensures that each display in the Airline
Club can showcase different content simultaneously, catering to the diverse preferences of
travelers.

* Scalable Solution: With the ability to scale from a small lounge to a large club setting,
HDTV Supply’s 4K HDMI Over IP Matrix Systems can seamlessly adapt to the varying sizes and
layouts of Airline Clubs.

* Remote Management: The systems come equipped with advanced remote management capabilities,
enabling easy control and customization of the in-flight entertainment experience. This is
particularly beneficial for Airline Clubs with multiple display zones.

* Easy Installation and Integration: Designed with user convenience in mind, HDTV Supply’s HDMI
Over IP Matrix Systems are easy to install and integrate into existing audiovisual setups. This
ensures a hassle-free implementation for Airline Clubs looking to enhance their entertainment
offerings.

* Supports IR Control: The inclusion of IR control adds an extra layer of convenience, allowing
staff to manage the system effortlessly. This feature enhances the overall user experience for
both staff and travelers.

“At HDTV Supply, we understand the importance of providing an
exceptional in-flight entertainment experience.

Our 4K HDMI Over IP Matrix Systems are engineered to meet the unique demands of Airline Clubs,
offering unparalleled flexibility and performance,” said a spokesperson at HDTV Supply.

HDTV
Supply’s 4K HDMI Over IP Matrix Systems are available now and can be purchased directly from
their website: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/4k-hdmi-over-ip-matrices-app-ir-control.html.

For further information contact:

Press Relations

HDTV Supply, Inc.

TEL: 833-WOLFPACK (833-965-3722)

TEXT: 1-833-648-3777

WhatsApp: 1-833-965-3722

Skype: 1-805-732-2528

NEWSROOM: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/newsroom.html

WEB: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/4k-hdmi-over-ip-matrices-app-ir-control.html

EMAIL: press[@]hdtvsupply.com

