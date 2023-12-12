UEM Kolkata Secures Its Position as the Leading Engineering University in Kolkata

Kolkata, India, 2023-Dec-12 — /EPR Network/ — Renowned for its commitment to fostering innovation, providing world-class education, and producing industry-ready engineers, UEM Kolkata has earned accolades that solidify its position at the forefront of engineering education in the region.

UEM Kolkata’s journey to the summit of engineering education in Kolkata is rooted in its unwavering commitment to excellence. The institution has consistently set high standards in academics, research, and industry engagement, creating an environment where students thrive and emerge as leaders in the field of engineering.

One of the key factors that sets UEM Kolkata apart is its diverse and cutting-edge range of engineering programs. From Computer Science to Mechanical Engineering, the institution offers a comprehensive suite of programs designed to meet the evolving needs of the industry. The curriculum is meticulously crafted to blend theoretical knowledge with practical applications, ensuring that graduates are well-equipped to tackle real-world challenges.

UEM Kolkata’s commitment to providing a conducive learning environment is reflected in its state-of-the-art infrastructure. Cutting-edge laboratories, well-equipped classrooms, and modern facilities create an atmosphere where students can explore, innovate, and excel. The institution’s investment in technology and resources underscores its dedication to providing a world-class education.

UEM Kolkata’s ascent to the summit of engineering education in Kolkata has not gone unnoticed. The institution has garnered recognition from academic bodies, industry experts, and peers in the education sector. This acknowledgment further solidifies UEM Kolkata’s status as the leading engineering university in the city.

As UEM Kolkata celebrates its position as the leading engineering university in Kolkata, it remains dedicated to continuous improvement and innovation. The institution is poised to expand its horizons, introducing new programs, fostering research initiatives, and further strengthening its ties with the industry.

Visit https://uem.edu.in/uem-kolkata/ for more details.

About UEM Kolkata

Established with a vision to provide transformative education, the University of Engineering and Management (UEM) Kolkata is committed to nurturing the next generation of engineers and innovators. With a focus on academic excellence, industry relevance, and holistic development, UEM Kolkata has emerged as the leading engineering university in the vibrant city of Kolkata.

Media Contact

University of Engineering & Management (UEM)

University Area, Plot No III – B/5, New Town, Action Area – III, New town, Kolkata, India, West Bengal

Phone no: 033 2357 2059

Email id: admissions@iemcal.com.