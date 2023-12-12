Angel Air Ambulance Service in Mumbai has Built a Positive Impact for Offering Trouble Free Medical Transportation

Mumbai, India, 2023-Dec-12 — /EPR Network/ — When patients are in a critical state, the best medium of transport that can effectively relocate them to their choice of medical facility for getting advanced treatment can be an air ambulance that is designed according to the necessities of the patients. Angel Air Ambulance is providing risk-free Air Ambulance Service in Mumbai that makes it possible for patients to travel without experiencing any difficulties or complications on the way. Bookings are available with simple processes and lengthy waiting hours are cut short!

We have overseen thousands of domestic and international medical transportation missions for ill and injured patients who want to get shifted to their choice of medical facility without any trouble. Our team utilizes dedicated, charter medical flights staffed with aero-medically certified Paramedics and Registered Nurses who are trained in all aspects of patient care and manage the delivery of medication all along the evacuation mission. Since the very beginning we at Air Ambulance from Mumbai have been providing air ambulance services with utmost effectiveness maintained throughout the relocation mission!

Angel Air Ambulance Service in Chennai Maintains the Highest Level of Security while Conducting Medical Relocation

The team at Angel Air Ambulance Service in Chennai is skilled at composing air medical transportation missions according to the urgent requirements of the patients and making sure the entire trip is in the favor of the patients so that they reach their opted destination without a compromised state of being. With ICU (Intensive Care Unit), CCU (Critical Care Unit), and life support facilities we promise to offer the best flying experience to the patients and make sure the entire journey gets completed in a trouble-free and safety-compliant manner. We have an unblemished track record of being available at the service of the patients with a hundred percent secure services!

Once we at Air Ambulance in Chennai shifted a patient who was suffering from respiratory-related trouble. We incorporated oxygen cylinders inside the air ambulance and chose a properly sanitized air ambulance for shifting the patient so that he wouldn’t feel any complications while traveling. The patient was thoroughly kept under oxygen support and the medical team kept a close look at the vitals during the process of transportation. We made sure every specific need of the patient was taken into consideration and the transfer got over successfully without any casualties caused mid-way.