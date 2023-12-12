Coats Dominates the Just Style Excellence Awards 2023 with Five Wins

Delhi, India, 2023-Dec-12 — /EPR Network/ — This year, Coats, the global leader in industrial thread manufacturing and textile crafts, has once again demonstrated its prowess by securing five awards at the prestigious Just Style Excellence Awards 2023.

Factors that have contributed to its outstanding success:

Best Sustainable Practices:

One of the key highlights of Coats’ achievement at the Just Style Excellence Awards is its acknowledgement for excelling in Best Sustainable Practices. In today’s era, where environmental consciousness is paramount, Coats stands out by making eco-friendly choices in every step of how they make their threads. Coats Digital’s special fabric buying and cutting tool, FastReactFabric, grabbed two awards – The Environmental Supply Chain Award and The Product Launch Digital Platform Award.

Innovative Product of the Year:

Coats got an award for making really cool stuff – the Innovative Product of the Year award. This recognition underscores Coats’ ability to blend tradition with innovation seamlessly.

Outstanding Supply Chain Management:

Efficient supply chain management is a cornerstone of success in the fashion industry, and Coats has excelled in this regard.

The Just Style Excellence Awards is a special program that gives awards to really good companies from all around the world. These awards are given for being excellent in different areas like growing the business, being diverse, helping the environment, having enough money, being creative, investing, joining with other companies, advertising well, introducing new products, doing research, being safe, and doing good things for the community. It’s like a big thumbs-up for companies that are doing a great job in many different ways.

About the Author:

Coats is the world’s leading industrial thread company. They are headquartered in the UK, with a workforce of 17,000 in 50 countries across six continents around the world. Coats provides complementary and value-adding products, services, and software solutions to the Apparel & Footwear industries. Coats apply innovative techniques to develop high-technology Performance Materials threads, yarns and fabrics in areas such as Transportation, Telecoms and Energy, and Personal Protection.