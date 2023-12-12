Unveiling Premium Off-Campus Housing At Z Islander

Bryan, Texas, 2023-Dec-12 — /EPR Network/ — Z Islander, a premier community, has announced the availability of off-campus student housing for Texas A&M University. Just minutes away from campus, Z Islander combines the convenience of location with a lifestyle designed for students.

Z Islander’s commitment to providing a balanced student life is evident in its vast array of amenities. Residents can unwind in the resort-style pool with a tanning deck, stay active in the 24-hour fitness center, and engage in friendly competition on the basketball and sand volleyball courts. The community also features a clubhouse with billiards and shuffleboard, a business center, and 24-hour private study rooms catering to the academic and social needs of its residents.

Apartments at Z Islander are designed with the modern student in mind, offering studio to four-bedroom floorplans with private bathrooms and fully furnished living spaces. Each unit includes a flat-panel HDTV, in-unit laundry, high-speed internet, and a private patio.

Safety and convenience are top priorities at Z Islander, demonstrated by features such as 24-hour management, community courtesy patrols, controlled access entry, and two stops on the TAMU campus shuttle service for easy transportation to Texas A&M and Blinn College. The pet-friendly community also includes a dog park, emphasizing its inclusive environment.

For more information, please visit the website or call the leasing office at (979) 200-4816.

About Z Islander: Z Islander is a leading off-campus student housing option for Texas A&M University students. Nestled in the heart of Bryan-College Station, it offers a lifestyle that encompasses comfort, convenience, and community. The comprehensive approach to student living makes Z Islander the ideal choice for those seeking a home that extends beyond their apartment.

