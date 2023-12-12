Redpoint West Lafayette Redefines Student Living Near Purdue University

West Lafayette, Indiana, 2023-Dec-12 — /EPR Network/ — Redpoint West Lafayette proudly announces availability in their unique off-campus university apartments for rent in West Lafayette, IN. Catering to those who yearn for a living experience that is far from the ordinary, Redpoint offers spacious residences with the essence of townhomes close to Purdue University, yet away from the hustle and bustle of campus life.

Redpoint combines the luxury of modern living with the freedom of expansive spaces. Each apartment features a private bathroom for every bedroom, in-unit laundry, high-speed Wi-Fi, and personal decks or patios. The newly designed clubhouse is the heart of the community, providing a 24-hour fitness center, a coffee bar for those early morning or late-night study sessions, and private study spaces for uninterrupted learning.

Outdoor life is just as exciting, with grilling stations for social cookouts, a fire pit for relaxing evenings, and even life-size chess for playful challenges. With a robust calendar of social events, residents have endless opportunities to meet and engage with fellow students. The spacious floorplans, complete with hardwood-style floors and private outdoor spaces, allow everyone – including four-legged friends – to feel at home.

For more information, please visit Redpoint West Lafayette website or call (765) 250-9900.

About Redpoint West Lafayette: Redpoint West Lafayette is an extraordinary community designed for students who desire the independence of off-campus living while still being connected to the vibrant Purdue campus. The community is designed to promote a balanced lifestyle, enabling residents to hit the weights, sip coffee, or simply roam around in the extra room that only Redpoint provides. With per-person contracts and roommate-matching services, the transition to this exceptional living is seamless.

Company: Redpoint West Lafayette

Address: 2900 Snowdrop Drive

City: West Lafayette

State: Indiana

Zip code: 47906

Telephone number: (765) 250-9900