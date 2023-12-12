Empowering Communities: Tukee Nepal Society’s Transformative Journey

Kathmandu, Nepal, 2023-Dec-12 — /EPR Network/ — Since its inception in 2005, Tukee Nepal Society has been a beacon of hope for local communities in Nepal, particularly in the remote district of Dhading. The organization has been steadfast in its commitment to providing Education, Healthcare, and Social Services to empower the farming families and enhance their living conditions. Tukee Nepal Society places a special emphasis on the empowerment of women, recognizing the pivotal role they play in fostering progressive social conditions in Nepal.

Tukee Nepal Society’s mission extends beyond merely addressing immediate needs; the organization envisions creating a stronger foundation for the future of all community members. The belief in the transformative power of education is at the core of their efforts, evident in the construction of school buildings for lower, lower secondary, and secondary level education. The establishment of libraries in school premises further underscores their commitment to fostering a culture of learning.

Recognizing the vital role of educators, Tukee Nepal Society conducts training programs to ensure that teachers are equipped with the latest teaching methods. Additionally, scholarship programs have been initiated to support the continued education of children and adults in rural areas, overcoming barriers posed by poverty and other social factors.

The organization’s commitment to gender equality is evident in its programs aimed at improving female education and adult education. Tukee Nepal Society recognizes that enhancing women’s participation in economic activities is crucial for creating a more equitable society in Nepal.

In 2011, Tukee Nepal Society was honored with the prestigious Surya Nepal Awards for its unwavering dedication to health, sanitation, electricity, and education in Jyamrung village. Undeterred by past successes, the organization is actively expanding its operations, focusing on education and health-related projects in more localities across Nepal.

As part of their vision to stabilize the local economy, Tukee Nepal Society is pioneering new agro-tourism programs. These programs are designed not only to revitalize financial prospects for local residents but also to provide investment opportunities for those who wish to make a positive impact while securing a profit.

Under the guidance of founder Mr. Ram Sapkota, Tukee Nepal Society traces its roots to the remote village of Jyamrung. Born into a farming family, Ram Sapkota witnessed the harsh impact of poverty on individuals, particularly children. Despite the challenges of remote access and economic constraints, he pursued higher education, recognizing its transformative potential.

Ram’s journey from a trekking guide to the founder of Tukee Nepal Society was fueled by a desire to bring about societal change. His firsthand experience of poverty led him to support local women, championing their cause against injustice. This initial step towards advocacy paved the way for his foray into humanitarian activities.

The organization’s inception was marked by Ram’s efforts to support children’s education with a portion of his earnings as a trekking guide. His outreach extended to the international community, with foreign supporters contributing to the realization of his projects. Tukee Nepal Society officially took shape in 2005, driven by Ram’s commitment to uplifting the quality of life for villagers.

Ram’s initiatives extended beyond traditional education support. Recognizing the multifaceted challenges faced by the village, he initiated projects to address infrastructure, sanitation, healthcare, and electricity. Community treks were introduced to discover new tourist destinations, benefiting both visitors and locals. This innovative approach not only showcased the beauty of Nepal but also provided economic opportunities for the local population.

Tukee Nepal Society stands as a testament to the transformative power of grassroots initiatives and community-led development. Through education, empowerment, and sustainable projects, the organization continues to make a lasting impact on the lives of those in need, embodying the spirit of positive change in Nepal.