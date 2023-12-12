Solar PV Systems Industry: Regional Market Revenue Forecasts by Application

Solar PV Systems Industry Data Book – Solar PV Modules, PV Inverter and Solar Charge Controller Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Grand View Research’s solar PV systems sector database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with a statistics e-book.

Access the Global Solar PV Systems Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Solar PV Modules Market Growth & Trends

The global Solar PV Modules Market size is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2030. The global solar PV modules market is expected to witness growth on account of rising environmental concerns regarding the increase in carbon emissions owing to the usage of conventional fuels for transportation and power generation purposes have prompted countries around the world to opt for cleaner and more efficient sources of power. Furthermore, under the Paris Climate Agreement, countries such as the U.S., Germany, India, Japan, and the UK have pledged to reduce their carbon footprints.

Numerous governments across the world have framed various regulations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The Kyoto Protocol, which was introduced by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in 1997, was one of the first major steps toward controlling greenhouse gas emissions in various countries. It also led to increased investments in renewable energy generation methods such as wind, solar, and biogas. For instance, on January 9, 2023, Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions announced the expansion of its Green Source Advantage program with the option to supplement power usage with 100% renewable power with a new capacity of 4 GW.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Solar PV Systems Industry Data Book – Solar PV Modules, PV Inverter and Solar Charge Controller Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

PV Inverter Market Growth & Trends

The global PV inverter market size is expected to reach USD 41.87 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing renewable energy demand globally is driving the need for various equipment such as PV inverters. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), renewable energy supply from hydro, solar, geothermal, wind, and ocean use rose by 8% in 2022. According to the same source, net renewable electricity capacity additions by PV-utility reached 112.6 GW in 2022 compared to 89.5 GW in the previous year. With increased utilization of solar energy, there is an increased manufacturing of solar equipment such as solar PV inverters, solar panels, and other solar devices. Thus, all these factors are expected to drive the market growth.

Given the critical juncture of our civilization, the adoption of clean energy is at an unprecedented scale, making renewable energy a predominantly feasible alternative. Presently, constructing a new solar or wind plant comes at a lower cost compared to the continued operation of natural gas or coal plants.

The declines in the prices of solar plant establishments and equipment installations have conceded the growth of the market. Moreover, rising private and government subsidies to promote solar power generation in emerging economies have also fueled the growth of the market worldwide. For instance, according to Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy in August 2022, installed solar PV inverters in the U.S. were eligible for up to 30% tax credits offered by the U.S. government.

Go through the table of content of Solar PV Systems Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Solar PV Systems industry are:

JinkoSolar

JA Solar

Trina Solar

LONGi Solar

Canadian Solar

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter