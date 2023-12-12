Green Packaging Industry: Supply – Demand Gap Analysis by 2030

Green Packaging Industry Data Book – Food & Beverage, Personal Care, Healthcare and Others Green Packaging Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global green packaging market size is expected to reach USD 503.43 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

Grand View Research’s Green Packaging sector database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with a statistics e-book.

Food & Beverage Green Packaging Market Growth & Trends

The global Food & Beverage Green Packaging Market size is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2030. Consumer behavior directly influences packaging solutions in food and beverage applications. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the food and beverage industry has witnessed significant growth and is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, positively impacting the green packaging industry. The food and beverage industry is consistently catering to the consumer’s convenience by offering on-the-go consumption products, which are expected to cause a rise in demand for packaging in food and beverage applications.

There is also significant growth in online grocery stores, such as Amazon Pantry, which has encouraged the purchasing of packaged foods and beverages through online orders. Several companies have extended their delivery services with the introduction of pickups at specific drive-up locations. It is observed that consumers who prefer organic food are more likely to demand and buy products that are differentiated under green packaging; therefore, the growth of organic food products is directly affecting the demand for packaging that is recognized as sustainable.

Food packaging is essential to the food and beverage industry as it provides various functions, including tamper indication, convenience, traceability, food waste reduction and containment, and preservation/protection. Additionally, the packaging is an integral element in the marketing of the product. Therefore, the food industry is continuously trying to bring in distinctive packaging to increase sales in a competitive environment. In addition, the shifting consumer preferences, activism, and changing government policies in the wake of packaging pollution-related data, driving the growth of the green packaging industry in food & beverage applications.

Personal Care Green Packaging Market Growth & Trends

The global Personal Care Green Packaging Market is registering a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The personal care segment recorded a significant market share in 2022, owing to the wide application of recycled PET pouches, bottles, and containers for creams, body lotion, gel, and others. Moreover, personal care manufacturers are increasingly recognizing the importance of sustainability to their brand reputation as it helps to convey a company’s commitment to sustainability and social responsibility to consumers, which further drives the demand for this segment. For instance, Olive Natural Skincare offers 100% recycled packaging for all its products and has achieved a zero-carbon certification which shows its customers its commitment to sustainability and uplifts its brand reputation.

Many green-conscious consumers are opting for sustainable packaging for personal care products. The past few years have been monumental for sustainable packaging, especially in Europe, as global brands have pledged to reduce, reuse, and recycle post-consumer materials. Manufacturers of personal care products and cosmetics pay attention to sustainable packaging primarily owing to the rising consumer consciousness regarding the origin of the products used by them. Cosmetic companies have historically fallen under the ethical radar with controversies related to animal testing, the use of harmful chemicals, and child labor. These companies have been trying to build a clean brand image wherein sustainable packaging has played a vital role.

While the primary raw materials used in manufacturing packaging for personal care products include metal, glass, and plastic, novel materials will soon gain prominence in the personal care & cosmetics industry. Industry experts have claimed that green packaging will become a mainstream practice instead of a simple trend. Brands that do not adopt green packaging may become insignificant in the future with ongoing government regulations along with equally significant consumer demands. Manufacturing companies have been coming up with interesting ideas, such as repurposeable and refillable packaging. Many packaging manufacturers are also working on reversing the problem instead of lowering their contribution to the issue of pollution; for instance, AirCarbon is creating biopolymers that use greenhouse gases for production with Newlight Technology.

