The Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 14.1% from 2024 to 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global cold chain tracking and monitoring market looks promising with opportunities in the hardware and software markets. The global cold chain tracking and monitoring market is expected to reach an estimated $15.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 14.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing number of strict government regulations towards storage and shipment of pharmaceutical products, increasing desire for improved food quality and the necessity to minimize food wastage, and rising demand for generic pharmaceuticals.

In this market, frozen and chilled are the major segments of cold chain tracking and monitoring market by temperature.

Lucintel forecasts that frozen is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, hardware will remain the largest segment due to increasing necessity to monitor products sensitivity to temperature changes.

Europe is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rising need for refrigerated and frozen food items on the region.

Orbcomm, Sensitech, Elpro-Buchs, Berlinger & Co, Monnit, and Controlant are the major suppliers in the cold chain tracking and monitoring market.

