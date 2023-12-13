Panchmukhi Air and Train Ambulance Services in Kolkata Applies Safety while Shifting Patients

Kolkata, India, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — Patient safety is the major concern for the ambulance company as it can lead to offering non-risky and comfort-filled medical transportation services for the patients who are being relocated for better treatment. Panchmukhi Air and Train Ambulance are delivering Air and Train Ambulance from Kolkata with an aim to be available with our life-saving services that can effectively help in the relocation of critical patients without letting them feel any trouble mid-air. Most of the medical transportation companies simply are interested in offering patients with a medical transfer but we are involved in organizing medical transportation with end-to-end care and out-of-hospital treatment.



We operate by providing critical support before, during, and after the medical transfer to ensure the entire process of medical transportation gets delivered without risking the lives of the patients at any point. We have been known for organizing quick, safe, and comfort-filled medical transportation service that is scheduled according to the urgent demands of the patients and the relocation mission is compliant with safety at both ends. We at Air and Train Ambulance Services in Kolkata are an ISO 9001:2015 certified company that is involved in organizing non-risky medical relocation missions with a hundred percent safety guaranteed all along the journey.

Panchmukhi Air and Train Ambulance Services in Guwahati is a Well Reputed Medical Transportation Company

With top-of-the-line medical equipment installed inside Panchmukhi Air and Train Ambulance in Guwahati, we ensure the relocation mission is safe, comfortable, and non-troublesome. Our medical team staffed with doctors, nurses, and paramedics is capable of offering medical care and attention to the patients along with medication and assistance until the journey is completed safely.

Whenever our team is requested to organize an ambulance service we at Air and Train Ambulance in Services Guwahati come up with the best solution and support. In one such event, we were asked to compose an air medical transfer for a patient suffering from cardiac trouble he was a geriatric patient 75 years old so the efforts to be laid in arranging the transportation mission were doubled. We organized all the essential medical equipment inside the air ambulance that was required for shifting patients safely and made sure a cardiologist also accompanied the patient throughout the journey to care for his well-being. Whenever required he offered medical support and assistance to normalize the medical condition of the patient!