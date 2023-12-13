CANNZ’s Vision for the Future: Elevating the Standards of Cosmetic Medicine in New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — The Cosmetic Association of New Zealand (CANNZ) is proud to announce its ambitious vision for the future of cosmetic medicine in New Zealand. With a commitment to raising standards, promoting safety, and enhancing patient experiences, CANNZ is set to revolutionise the cosmetic medicine landscape in the country.

As the demand for cosmetic procedures continues to grow, CANNZ recognises the importance of ensuring that New Zealanders have access to the highest standards of care. With this vision, the association aims to drive positive change within the industry and empower patients and practitioners.

CANNZ’s Vision in Focus:

Education and Training: CANNZ is dedicated to enhancing the skillset of cosmetic practitioners in New Zealand. Through rigorous training programs, workshops, and certifications, the association aims to raise the industry’s expertise level, ensuring that patients receive safe and effective treatments.

Ethical Practices: The core of CANNZ’s vision is ethics and integrity. The association promotes ethical practices among its members, encouraging transparency, honesty, and responsible patient care.

Patient Safety: Patient safety is paramount in the field of cosmetic medicine. CANNZ will work tirelessly to establish and maintain stringent safety standards, ensuring that all procedures are conducted with the utmost care and attention to detail.

Quality Products: CANNZ will collaborate with reputable suppliers to ensure that only high-quality products are used in cosmetic procedures. As a result, patients receive reliable and safe treatments.

Advocacy and Regulation: CANNZ will actively engage with regulatory bodies and policymakers to advocate for robust regulations that protect patients’ interests while allowing responsible practitioners to thrive.

Community Engagement: The association recognises the importance of engaging with the community to educate the public about cosmetic procedures, their risks, and benefits. CANNZ aims to foster a well-informed society through outreach programs and educational initiatives.

Research and Innovation: To stay at the forefront of cosmetic medicine, CANNZ will support and promote research and innovation within the field, encouraging the development of new and improved techniques and technologies.

About CANNZ:

The Cosmetic Association of New Zealand (CANNZ) is a leading organisation promoting excellence in cosmetic medicine. Comprising a network of skilled practitioners, educators, and industry experts, CANNZ is committed to enhancing patient safety, practitioner skills, and ethical standards within the field of cosmetic medicine in New Zealand.