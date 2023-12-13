MTS Mobile Truck Repair Svc, a leading national provider of axle spindle repair and replacement services, today announced the launch of its revolutionary threaded spindle design.

Kansas City, MO, Unites States, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — This innovative design offers a number of advantages over traditional welded spindles, including:

Reduced downtime: Threaded spindles can be replaced in a fraction of the time it takes to replace a welded spindle. This is because threaded spindles can be simply screwed into the axle tube, while welded spindles must be cut out and welded in place.

Lower costs: Threaded spindles are less expensive to replace than welded spindles. This is because threaded spindles do not require the labor-intensive welding process.

Improved safety: Threaded spindles are stronger and more durable than welded spindles. This is because threaded spindles are not susceptible to cracking or breaking, which can occur with welded spindle.

Operating seamlessly throughout the USA and Canada, MTS Mobile Truck Repair Svc is on a path of continuous expansion providing on-site product demonstrations. offering spindle replacement services to they valued customers.

Guaranteed Customers Satisfaction

Spindles Designed for Excellence

Patented Technology

Exclusive On-Site Product Demonstration

Doorstep delivery of Spindles

Skilled and Experienced Team of Spindle Axle Surgeon Doctors.

AXLE SPINDLE AMERICAN INGENUITY

– Leading spindle manufacturer for trucks and trailers.

– Truck and semi trailer spindle available for all commercial trucks models

How do i know what spindle I have on my truck or trailer?

A part number should be visible on the bearing. The part number can identify what size spindle you have.

– Freightliner

– International

– Peterbilt

– Sterling

– Volvo

– Western Star

– Kenworth

– Hino

“They are excited to introduce they new threaded spindle design to the market,” said Mark Smith, CEO of MTS Mobile Truck Repair Svc. “This innovative design is a game-changer for the trucking industry. It will help fleets save money, reduce downtime, and improve safety.”

The new threaded spindle design is available for a variety of truck and trailer applications. MTS Mobile Truck Repair Svc also offers a mobile spindle replacement service that can replace spindles on-site.

About MTS Mobile Truck Repair Svc

MTS Mobile Truck Repair Svc is a leading provider of axle spindle repair and replacement services. The company has a team of experienced technicians who are experts in spindle repair and replacement. MTS Mobile Truck Repair Svc offers a variety of spindle repair and replacement services, including:

Drive Axle Repair

Trailer Spindle Repair

Brake Spider Repair

Threaded spindle replacement

Welded spindle repair

Spindle straightening

Spindle reconditioning

MTS Mobile Truck Repair Svc is committed to providing the highest quality spindle repair and replacement services in the industry. The company is also committed to providing its customers with excellent customer service.

For more information about MTS Mobile Truck Repair Svc, please visit they website.

Additional Information

Threaded spindles are a more environmentally friendly option than welded spindles, as they do not require the use of hazardous welding materials.

Threaded spindles are also more versatile than welded spindles, as they can be easily adjusted or replaced if necessary.

Contact:

MTS Mobile Truck Repair Svc

info@24trs.com

(844) 216-4820

Website https://24trs.com