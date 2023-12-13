Medicare Open Enrollment Period: Get Free Expert Advice From Simpler Horizons

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — Simpler Horizons (SH), a leading Medicare insurance agency, is encouraging Medicare beneficiaries to take advantage of this important time to review and potentially make changes to their Medicare coverage. The Open Enrollment Period runs from Oct 15 to Dec 7, 2023, and it provides an opportunity to ensure that your Medicare plan aligns with your current healthcare needs and preferences.

“The Medicare Open Enrollment period is an important opportunity for beneficiaries to review their current coverage and make sure they have the plan that best meets their needs,” said Elka Soussana, Founder of Simpler Horizons. “We understand that Medicare can be complex, so we’re here to provide free consultation to help beneficiaries make informed decisions.”

During the Open Enrollment Period, individuals can:

Switch between Original Medicare and a Medicare Advantage plan: Original Medicare c onsists of Part A (hospital insurance) and Part B (medical insurance), while Medicare Advantage plans include Part A & Part B into a single plan, often with additional benefits, such as prescription drug coverage.

Choose a different Medicare Advantage plan: Medicare Advantage plans are sold by private insurance agencies and vary in terms of premiums, benefits, and provider networks. The Open Enrollment Period allows you to compare plans and select the one that best suits your healthcare needs and budget.

Change your Part D prescription drug coverage: Part D plans offer prescription drug coverage for Medicare beneficiaries. During Open Enrollment, you can switch to a different Part D plan or make changes to your existing plan to ensure it covers your prescribed medications.

Enroll in a Medigap plan to supplement Original Medicare: Medigap plans are supplemental insurance policies that help pay for out-of-pocket costs associated with Traditional Medicare, such as deductibles, coinsurance, and copays.

Simpler Horizons’ team of licensed Medicare insurance agents can provide beneficiaries with a personalized review of their current coverage, answer their questions about Medicare plans, and help them find the plan that best suits their individual needs and budget. It offers a wide range of Medicare plans, including Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Supplement plans, and Medicare prescription drug plans.

Here are some tips for getting maximum advantage of the Medicare Open Enrollment period:

Review your current coverage.

Start by thoroughly reviewing your current Medicare coverage, including your Medicare Advantage plan, Part D prescription drug plan, and any Medigap plan you may have. This will provide a clear understanding of your current benefits, costs, and coverage limitations.

Compare plans: There are many different Medicare plans available, so it’s important to compare plans to find the one that best meets your needs. Consider factors such as:

Network of Providers: Ensure your preferred doctors and hospitals are in-network with the plan.

Prescription Drug Coverage: Evaluate the plan’s formulary to ensure it covers your medications at affordable costs.

Additional Benefits: Some plans offer extra benefits, such as dental, vision, or wellness programs.

Out-of-Pocket Costs: Compare premiums, deductibles, copays, and coinsurance to determine the overall cost of coverage.

Consider your needs and budget: When comparing plans, it’s important to consider your healthcare needs, your prescription drug costs, and your budget.

Talk to an expert: SH’s team of licensed Medicare insurance agents can assist you in understanding plan details, evaluating cost-effectiveness, and making informed decisions that align with your unique healthcare needs and financial considerations.

Simpler Horizons is committed to providing seniors with a stress-free and empowering Medicare Open Enrollment experience. Our team of dedicated experts is available to answer questions, address concerns, and guide you through every step of the process, ensuring that you make informed decisions that optimize your Medicare coverage and enhance your overall healthcare experience.

