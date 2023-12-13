Neuroscience Conference 2024 | Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — On behalf of the organizing committee, Neuroscience 2024 is cordially invited to attend the upcoming scientific conference “4th International Conference on Neuroscience and Neurology“, which will take place from April 18-19, 2024, in Dubai, UAE.

The conference focuses on offering a significant theme of “Advancements and Breakthroughs in Neuroscience and Neurology”

The Neuroscience 2024 will be known as the biggest and most comprehensive conference on healthcare in the world. This will focus on clinical best practices, research, innovation, discoveries, and trends in Neuroscience. You will receive a scientific curriculum from Neuroscience 2024 that includes symposiums, seminars, keynote addresses, oral presentations, and poster presentations that highlight the most recent global best practices, research discoveries, industry laws, and technological breakthroughs.

A diverse group of professionals, including researchers, scientists, academicians, healthcare practitioners, physicians, medical assistants, midwives, nursing assistants, nurses, therapists in the medical field, and students, will be present to illustrate and examine cutting-edge developments as part of the Neuroscience conference 2024, which aims to empower attendees and expose them to as much information as possible. A variety of topics will be covered, including neuroscience, neurodegenerative diseases, neuroplasticity and neuro-rehabilitation, psychology, psychiatry and mental health, neuro-treatment methods, neurosurgery, neuroimaging and pathology, neuroimmunology, AI and machine learning in neuroscience research, pediatric neurology, neurological complications of Covid_19, clinical trials, case studies, and recent researches.

The entire scientific and organized team is interested in meeting you, and we sincerely hope you enjoy and find this event to be as educational, up-to-date, and fascinating as we do.

We are excited for you to attend our very special occasion…!

Conference Webpage: https://www.longdom.com/neuroscience

Please feel free to contact us at neuroscience@longdomglobal.com if you have any queries or concerning this conference’s main findings.