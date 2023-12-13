Patrick J Kelly Law Office Offers Free Case Evaluations

Alameda, California, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — Patrick J Kelly Law Office, an established disability lawyer dedicated to advocating for the rights of individuals with disabilities, is pleased to announce that they offer free case evaluations to those seeking legal representation for disability-related claims.

Recognizing the challenges faced by individuals with disabilities in navigating legal complexities, Patrick J Kelly Law Office is committed to providing accessible and compassionate legal support. Introducing free case evaluations underscores the firm’s commitment to ensuring that everyone can seek justice and fair compensation.

The firm’s mission is to empower individuals with disabilities by providing them with legal support to assert their rights and access the benefits they deserve. They aim to ensure everyone uses the best methods to obtain disability payments.

During a free case evaluation, individuals can discuss their situation with experienced attorney Patrick Kelly, who specializes in disability law. The legal team will assess the details of each case, provide valuable insights, and offer guidance on the most effective course of action.

To schedule a free case evaluation with Patrick J Kelly Law Office, individuals can contact the firm at 510-769-4895 or email at kellydisabilitylaw@gmail.com.

About Patrick J Kelly Law Office: Patrick Kelly of Patrick J Kelly Law Office is a Social Security disability attorney in California, practicing since 1976. With a focus on helping clients with Social Security and SSI disability cases, he has been advocating for disabled individuals for over 30 years. Kelly has a strong track record of obtaining justice for clients in various states, representing them at all Social Security Administration appeals process levels, including Federal Court.

Company: Patrick J Kelly Law Office

Address: 2150 Mariner Square Dr., Suite 201

City: Alameda

State: CA

Zip code: 94501

Telephone number: 510-769-4895

Email: kellydisabilitylaw@gmail.com