Ortega Disability Group Advocates Hiring a Lawyer Before Starting the Disability Application Process

Orange, California, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — Ortega Disability Group, a professional name in disability law representation, urges individuals seeking disability benefits to consider hiring a lawyer before initiating the application process. The firm believes that professional legal guidance can significantly improve the chances of a successful disability claim.

Ortega Disability Group consists of a team of experienced disability lawyers well-versed in the nuances of disability law. By engaging with legal professionals, applicants can benefit from their expertise and insights into the requirements and criteria set by the Social Security Administration (SSA).

The disability application process can be challenging, with a high rate of initial denials. Ortega Disability Group aims to enhance the likelihood of a successful claim by providing comprehensive support from the beginning, ensuring that all necessary documentation is prepared and submitted accurately.

In the event of a denial, Ortega Disability Group is prepared to handle the appeals process efficiently. Their legal professionals are adept at presenting compelling cases and advocating for clients in hearings to secure the disability benefits they deserve.

Ortega Disability Group encourages individuals considering disability benefits to explore the advantages of legal representation before embarking on the application journey. By doing so, applicants can benefit from the firm’s commitment to providing personalized and effective legal support.

For more information, potential clients can visit the Ortega Disability Group website.

About Ortega Disability Group: Ortega Disability Group is a dedicated team of disability lawyers committed to helping individuals secure the disability benefits they deserve. With a focus on personalized representation and a deep understanding of disability law, the firm strives to guide clients through the complex application process and advocate for their rights in pursuit of a successful claim.

Company: Ortega Disability Group

Address: 1100 Town and Country Rd, Suite 1228

City: Orange

State: CA

Zip code: 92868

Telephone number: 800-322-1173