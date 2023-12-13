Radcliffe School now in Greater Noida

Noida, India, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — Introducing our latest school in Greater Noida, where excellence in education is our top priority.

Radcliffe School will:

– Provide a myriad of sports opportunities, guided by exceptional coaches

– Cultivate students’ artistic talents through a dedicated Performing Arts cell.

– Offer cutting-edge education in Robotics and Simulation, preparing students for the future.

– Deliver exceptional education through immersive Digital Classrooms.

– Provide an amazing Playground that encourages physical activity and holistic well-being.

– Emphasise experiential learning, promoting critical thinking skills.

Why Choose Radcliffe Group of Schools?

Welcome to Radcliffe School, recognized as the top school in CBSE education. Our learner-centric approach and outstanding team of educators set us apart.

Inspiring Academic Excellence:

Experience an academic environment that drive students to new heights of success. Our innovative approach nurtures curiosity, instills confidence, and ensures students consistently outperform global averages.

Finest Teachers:

Our passionate educators go beyond lesson plans; they inspire and guide each student to discover their limitless potential. Personalized attention fosters a love for learning, resilience, and joy for success.

Enrichment through Extracurricular Activities:

Beyond academics, Radcliffe students actively engage in sports and extracurricular activities, fostering physical, social, emotional, and cognitive development.

Learner-Centric Curriculum:

Our curriculum blends the best of our country’s rich cultural heritage with the latest global teaching techniques, ensuring students are well-prepared for the future through research-backed methodologies.

Parents – Our Invaluable Allies:

Recognizing the crucial role of parents, our parent partnership program offers opportunities for active engagement, creating a strong alliance between school and home for the benefit of the child’s educational journey.

Now, your child is set to enroll in one of India’s leading educational institutes! Stay tuned for more details as we embark on this educational journey together.