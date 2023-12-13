Soaring into the Future: Assert AI Introduces Falcon, India’s First AI Vision Drone

Mumbai, India, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — Assert AI has marked a significant achievement with the launch of Falcon, India’s premier AI Vision drone, setting new standards in the logistics and warehousing sector. Falcon etched its mark in history with its patented technology, underscoring Assert AI’s dedication to advancing innovation domestically and internationally.

Equipped with AI cameras, the drone captures visual data during operations. Video analytics algorithms process this data, extracting relevant information like inventory levels, storage conditions, and goods’ locations to update the integrated Warehouse Management System (WMS).

From pallet to pallet, Falcon autonomously collects accurate inventory data during nights and weekends. The system transforms this data into critical insights seamlessly integrated with the user dashboard or existing WMS, resulting in shareable, actionable data and a zero-error environment, ensuring a proactive approach.

Rajesh Roy, Co-CTO at Assert AI, remarked, “Our team has put in relentless effort to develop and patent the advanced technology embedded in Falcon. This drone is more than just a product; it’s a game-changer for businesses aiming to optimize their supply chain and enhance operational intelligence.”

Key Features and Applications of Falcon

Falcon boasts an array of features that redefine drone technology capabilities.

Integration of Computer Vision: Falcon empowers businesses with unprecedented analytics, providing near real-time data accessible on-premise and in the cloud.

Semi-Autonomous Navigation: Falcon navigates semi-autonomously through pre-programmed routes, data analysis, and obstacle detection algorithms with minimal human intervention. It utilizes machine learning algorithms to continually enhance navigation based on experience and feedback.

Patented AI Technology: The drone incorporates patented AI systems and methods for tracking inventory inside facilities with remarkable accuracy, ensuring unparalleled performance.

Inventory Management: Falcon streamlines inventory processes, ensuring accurate and efficient stock tracking.

Product Mapping: Using computer vision, Falcon maps products in storage areas, optimizing inventory management through efficient navigation and data collection.

Put-Away Audits: The AI Vision drone enhances inventory accuracy by autonomously auditing and optimizing the put-away process, ensuring seamless organization.

Empty Bin Detection: With Falcon’s advanced vision, it swiftly identifies empty bins and locates missing items, minimizing errors and improving retrieval efficiency.

OCR: Falcon’s Optical Character Recognition (OCR) capabilities enable swift and accurate reading of labels and barcodes, streamlining inventory tracking.

Object Counting: It excels in precision counting of objects and boxes, eliminating manual counting errors and providing real-time, reliable inventory data.

The Launch Generated Enthusiasm from Industry Leaders

The product was launched at India Warehousing and Logistics Show 2023 at NESCO, Goregaon. The event attracted industry leaders, including representatives from companies such as Aditya Birla Group, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints, and more. Their presence underscored the industry’s acknowledgment of Falcon’s significance in reshaping the future of logistics and operations.

Job Philip, CEO at Assert AI, expressed, “We are thrilled by the overwhelming response and attention Falcon garnered at the expo. The visitors who engaged with our solutions demonstrated a keen interest, recognizing the transformative potential of our latest offering.”

In the initial product rollout, Assert AI offers a groundbreaking opportunity for existing clients – a complimentary 7-day Proof of Concept (POC) for Falcon. This exclusive offering allows clients to experience firsthand the transformative impact of Falcon on their operations, emphasizing on their commitment to innovation and client-centric solutions.

About Assert AI:

Assert AI is a pioneering computer vision company, committed to providing innovative solutions for diverse industries. With a focus on pushing technological boundaries, Assert AI aims to revolutionize business processes and operational efficiency through cutting-edge AI drones and CCTV solutions.