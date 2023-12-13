Leoni’s Pizzeria Brings 25 Years of Award-Winning Flavor to Bonita Springs, FL

Bonita Springs, FL, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — Leoni’s Pizzeria has served fresh, gourmet pizzas and mouthwatering dishes to delighted customers in Bonita Springs, FL, for over 25 years. Family-owned and operated since 1998, Leoni’s offers exceptional food from high-quality ingredients, friendly service, and an inviting neighborhood atmosphere.

Specializing in New England-style pizzas, Leoni’s uses only the freshest dough, tomatoes, and mozzarella to craft pies with the perfect crisp yet chewy crust. Toppings range from classic pepperoni and sausage to inventive options like the Hawaiian Delight with ham, bacon, and pineapple. Leoni’s also offers wings, pasta, salads, and cheesesteaks that have earned various awards.

Leoni’s Pizzeria’s mission is to give an excellent product at a reasonable price. The pizzeria is the go-to spot where the community can gather for great food and company.

Leoni’s is excited to bring their quality, award-winning flavors to new customers throughout Collier County. Residents of Naples, Bonita Springs, Estero, and surrounding areas are encouraged to stop in or order online for takeout, curbside pickup, or no-contact delivery.

Customers can call 239-947-4900 or visit the Leoni’s Pizzeria website to view the menu and place an order.

About Leoni’s Pizzeria : For over 20 years, Leoni’s Pizzeria has served fresh, locally sourced ingredients to Southwest Florida. The family-owned eatery has become known in the community for its award-winning wings, New England-style pizzas, Philly cheesesteaks, pasta dishes, salads, and more, including Mexican specialties. With a menu ranging from classic Italian to inventive fusion, Leoni’s aims to provide something for everyone using high-quality ingredients. The Pizzeria maintains its welcoming neighborhood atmosphere as the next generation continues the tradition of genuine hospitality.

Company: Leoni’s Pizzeria

Address: 4131 Bonita Beach Road

City: Bonita Springs

State: FL

Zip code: 34134

Phone: 239-947-4900

Fax number: 239-947-4904

Email: LeonisPizza@gmail.com