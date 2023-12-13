Leoni’s Brings Over 25 Years of Pizza Passion in Naples, FL

Naples, FL, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — Leoni’s Pizzeria has spent over two decades perfecting pizza-making with fresh, quality ingredients and genuine hospitality. Now a local staple in Collier County, Leoni’s crafts each pizza, pasta, sub, and wing with excellence thanks to family recipes and a staff that feels like family.

Born in Chicago, owner Tom Venetis brought his Italian heritage and respect for good food to Naples in 1998 when he opened the original Leoni’s Pizzeria. Using family recipes and traditions, Tom and his wife Joanne built a neighborhood pizzeria focused on cooking from scratch, using premium ingredients, and providing friendly service at fair prices.

Today, Leoni’s spreads its aroma of baking dough and sizzling peppers throughout a dining room filled with regulars. Patrons can savor award-winning wings, cheesesteaks, and specialty pizzas like the fan-favorite Heavenly Hawaiian with sweet pineapple and smoky bacon. Behind the counter and in the kitchen, the Venetis kids now implement the lessons learned from parents and grandparents who always valued flavor, quality, and community.

As Southwest Florida continues growing rapidly, Leoni’s stays rooted in tradition while welcoming new customers. Residents of Naples, Bonita Springs, Estero, and surrounding communities can now enjoy dine-in, takeout, delivery, and catering from an independent pizzeria committed to doing it right for over 25 years and counting.

Customers can call 239-591-1700 or visit the Leoni’s Pizzeria website to view the menu and place an order.

About Leoni’s Pizzeria : For over 20 years, Leoni’s Pizzeria has served fresh, locally sourced ingredients to Southwest Florida. The family-owned eatery has become known in the community for its award-winning wings, New England-style pizzas, Philly cheesesteaks, pasta dishes, salads, and more, including Mexican specialties. With a menu ranging from classic Italian to inventive fusion, Leoni’s aims to provide something for everyone using high-quality ingredients. The Pizzeria maintains its welcoming neighborhood atmosphere as the next generation continues the tradition of genuine hospitality.

Company: Leoni’s Pizzeria

Address: 9503 Tamiami Trail

City: Naples

State: FL

Zip code: 34108

Phone: 239-591-1700

Fax number: 239-591-1605

Email: LeonisPizza@gmail.com