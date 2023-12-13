Leoni’s Brings Over 25 Years of Pizza Passion in Naples, FL

Posted on 2023-12-13 by in Food & Beverage // 0 Comments

Naples, FL, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — Leoni’s Pizzeria has spent over two decades perfecting pizza-making with fresh, quality ingredients and genuine hospitality. Now a local staple in Collier County, Leoni’s crafts each pizza, pasta, sub, and wing with excellence thanks to family recipes and a staff that feels like family.

Born in Chicago, owner Tom Venetis brought his Italian heritage and respect for good food to Naples in 1998 when he opened the original Leoni’s Pizzeria. Using family recipes and traditions, Tom and his wife Joanne built a neighborhood pizzeria focused on cooking from scratch, using premium ingredients, and providing friendly service at fair prices.

Today, Leoni’s spreads its aroma of baking dough and sizzling peppers throughout a dining room filled with regulars. Patrons can savor award-winning wings, cheesesteaks, and specialty pizzas like the fan-favorite Heavenly Hawaiian with sweet pineapple and smoky bacon. Behind the counter and in the kitchen, the Venetis kids now implement the lessons learned from parents and grandparents who always valued flavor, quality, and community.

As Southwest Florida continues growing rapidly, Leoni’s stays rooted in tradition while welcoming new customers. Residents of Naples, Bonita Springs, Estero, and surrounding communities can now enjoy dine-in, takeout, delivery, and catering from an independent pizzeria committed to doing it right for over 25 years and counting.

Customers can call 239-591-1700 or visit the Leoni’s Pizzeria website to view the menu and place an order.

About Leoni’s Pizzeria : For over 20 years, Leoni’s Pizzeria has served fresh, locally sourced ingredients to Southwest Florida. The family-owned eatery has become known in the community for its award-winning wings, New England-style pizzas, Philly cheesesteaks, pasta dishes, salads, and more, including Mexican specialties. With a menu ranging from classic Italian to inventive fusion, Leoni’s aims to provide something for everyone using high-quality ingredients. The Pizzeria maintains its welcoming neighborhood atmosphere as the next generation continues the tradition of genuine hospitality.

Company: Leoni’s Pizzeria
Address: 9503 Tamiami Trail
City: Naples
State: FL
Zip code: 34108
Phone: 239-591-1700
Fax number: 239-591-1605
Email: LeonisPizza@gmail.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution