Redpoint Tallahassee – Exceptional Living Near Florida State University

Posted on 2023-12-13 by in Real Estate // 0 Comments

Tallahassee, Florida, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — Redpoint Tallahassee proudly announces its unique offering for students seeking a living experience that transcends the ordinary. With the apartments near Florida State University, Redpoint offers spacious, pet-friendly cottages and a host of luxurious amenities designed for those who yearn for more than just a place to stay.

The community redefines the student housing experience by blending the comfort of large living spaces with the excitement of a vibrant community. Featuring a range of two to five-bedroom cottages, each unit is equipped with private bathrooms, in-unit laundry, high-speed Wi-Fi, and inviting porches.

At Redpoint, the focus is on creating a community where students can enjoy serenity and social engagement. The property boasts an array of amenities, including a 24-hour fitness center, a resort-style zero-entry swimming pool with a swim-up movie screen, grilling stations, and a sand volleyball court.

Understanding the needs of modern students, Redpoint offers per-person contracts and roommate-matching services. Additionally, the community regularly hosts social events, encouraging residents to connect and build lasting friendships. The large outdoor spaces, including big porches, balconies, and patios, offer residents a chance to roam and relax in a setting that feels both expansive and intimate.

For more information, visit Redpoint Tallahassee’s website or contact (850) 361-8000.

About Redpoint Tallahassee: Redpoint Tallahassee is a unique student-living community offering an exceptional lifestyle close to Florida State University. What sets Redpoint apart is its commitment to providing an ‘outside of ordinary’ experience within a student-friendly budget. With its spacious layouts, luxurious amenities, and a commitment to creating a vibrant community, Redpoint is where students can thrive, find balance, and enjoy an exceptional lifestyle.

Company: Redpoint Tallahassee
Address: 2636 Mission Road
City: Tallahassee
State: Florida
Zip code: 32304
Telephone number: (850) 361-8000

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution