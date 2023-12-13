University House Denver – Premier Student Housing in Denver

Denver, Colorado, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — University House Denver proudly announces its position as the top choice for quality student housing near the University of Denver. Located just one block from campus, University House Denver offers a unique blend of comfort, convenience, and a vibrant student lifestyle, making it the ideal choice for students seeking an exceptional living experience in the heart of Denver.

University House Denver is more than just a place to stay; it’s where students’ stories begin. With its state-of-the-art facilities and well-appointed apartments, it’s a hub for setting and achieving goals. The road to academic and personal success starts here in a community designed around the needs and aspirations of students.

The completely furnished apartments range from studio to four bedrooms with full-size XL beds and private bedroom-bathroom suites offering extra privacy. Each unit has a full kitchen and internet connection for a pleasant, connected lifestyle, with in-unit laundry available in some apartments.

Residents have access to a 24-hour exercise center, a clubhouse with a big-screen TV and billiards, study rooms, and a business center. Furthermore, there is on-site laundry, bike storage, and garage parking. The residence is kept safe and well-maintained by 24-hour on-site personnel.

For more information about The University House Denver, visit their website or contact (303) 282-9992.

About University House Denver: University House Denver is a premier student housing facility located just one block from the University of Denver. It offers a range of well-appointed apartments and a full suite of amenities designed to provide a comprehensive living experience. With a focus on creating a supportive and dynamic community, University House Denver is the go-to destination for student housing in Denver.

