Realization Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.: The Solution for Resource Management and Project Planning for Vulcan Mozambique

Pune, India, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — Realization Technologies India Pvt. Ltd. played a pivotal role in addressing the formidable challenge undertaken by Vulcan Mozambique, a leading global mining company operating Africa’s largest coal mine in Moatize. Faced with the ambitious goal of tripling met coal production within a tight timeframe of 14 months, Vulcan recognized the necessity to not only increase mine production but also augment the entire process flow, encompassing washplant and logistics.

Challenges Faced by Vulcan:

Obvious Strategies Ineffective:

Frequent breakdowns hindered preventive maintenance efforts.

The formalized strategy to increase maintenance hours during unplanned shutdowns faced a critical dependency on the availability of specific parts for the intended package.

Lack of Control Over Strategy Execution:

Numerous packages remained unexecuted due to a lack of material readiness.

Resulted in inefficient utilization of shutdown hours, undermining the effectiveness of the planned strategy.

De-synchronization Issues:

Absence of a clear plan to address the maintenance backlog concerning available resources.

Simultaneous planning for multiple packages, with actual execution limited to 60-70%, as some packages lacked the necessary materials.

Resource Unpredictability:

Uncertainty in package readiness led to challenges in accurately predicting resource requirements during actual shutdowns.

To address these challenges, Vulcan partnered with Realization Technologies, a trusted provider of project delivery solutions.

Strategic Partnership:

Vulcan strategically collaborated with Realization Technologies, a recognized provider of project delivery solutions, to address identified challenges effectively.

Focus & Finish Packages:

A prioritized list of packages was established based on equipment criticality, current condition, and statutory requirements.

Maintained a maximum of 40 active packages out of a total of 82, ensuring efficient work-in-progress management.

Streamlined Execution through Contractor Onboarding:

Contractors were onboarded with a focused execution strategy, prioritizing the completion of 40 packages initially.

Material delivery from the store was limited to the requirements of the first 42 packages, optimizing resource utilization.

Streamliner – The Enabler:

The entire execution process was automated through Streamliner, which is a reliable and transparent platform.

Streamliner facilitated visibility at all levels, ensuring synchronization and identifying bottlenecks for effective control and management.

Realization Technologies India Pvt. Ltd. addressed the issues and challenges faced by Vulcan Mozambique and implemented a project management solution that achieved the following results:

After 120 hours of shutdown, 80 out of 81 packages were completed.

The actual maintenance hours achieved were 40% more than planned.

The throughput of maintenance hours increased by 33% with the same resources as compared to the previous shutdown.

Reduced Firefighting: Vulcan successfully managed the projects with a lean project team and minimal support from Realization.

About the Company

Realization Technologies India Pvt. Ltd. is a renowned name in the field of project management, offering innovative solutions that enable businesses to achieve their project objectives efficiently. With a focus on streamlining project processes, the company specializes in various industries, including engineering and construction, maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as product development. By providing Streamliner software and expertise, Realization Technologies India Pvt. Ltd. has contributed significantly to improving project performance across diverse sectors.

