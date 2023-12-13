Announcing the Launch of ‘Blessed By Trauma’ – A New Beacon of Hope in Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — In a significant move towards transforming the landscape of trauma recovery and empowerment, we are proud to announce the launch of ‘Blessed By Trauma’, a pioneering foundation based in the heart of Portland, Oregon. Founded by Jeshua ben Joseph, whose own journey of healing has inspired this initiative, Blessed By Trauma™ is more than just an organization – it is a movement.

Blessed By Trauma™ emerges from a deep understanding that trauma, often seen as a life-limiting experience, holds the potential for immense personal growth and empowerment. This foundation is committed to turning this potential into reality for countless individuals. By offering a range of tailored services, including trauma counseling, life coaching, and support groups, Blessed By Trauma™ aims to guide those affected by trauma on a journey from survival to thriving.

“Our vision is to create a world where individuals can view their traumatic experiences not just as a part of their past, but as a unique catalyst for growth and resilience,” said Jeshua ben Joseph, founder of Blessed By Trauma™. “We believe in the power of transforming pain into empowerment, and we are dedicated to providing the tools and support necessary to make this transformation possible.”

Located in the vibrant city of Portland, Blessed By Trauma™ is set to be a sanctuary for healing, learning, and growth. The foundation plans to engage with the local community through various outreach programs and workshops, aiming to raise awareness about the impact of trauma and the importance of holistic recovery approaches.

In addition to in-person services, Blessed By Trauma™ also offers an extensive range of online resources, ensuring that support and guidance are accessible to all, regardless of their location. This digital approach is part of the foundation’s commitment to inclusivity and its mission to reach a wider audience.

“We invite everyone, whether directly or indirectly affected by trauma, to join us in this journey of healing and empowerment,” added Jeshua ben Joseph. “Together, we can build a community of strength, resilience, and hope.”

Blessed By Trauma™ stands as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative power of facing and embracing our past traumas. With its official launch, the foundation is set to begin a new chapter in the healing journey of many.

For more information about Blessed By Trauma™ and its services, or to get involved, please visit https://blessedbytrauma.com or contact jeshua@blessedbytrauma.com.

Welcome to a new beginning. Welcome to Blessed By Trauma.

