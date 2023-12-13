Cottages of Clemson – Redefining Student Living Near Clemson University

Clemson, South Carolina, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — Cottages of Clemson, a premier housing choice for Clemson University students, redefines the concept of student living with its unique blend of comfort, style, and convenience. Just minutes away from the campus, these spacious cottages offer more than just a place to stay; they provide a lifestyle.

The community is designed with student life in mind, featuring a resort-style pool with a multi-level sundeck, a putting green, and beach volleyball facilities, ensuring that leisure and relaxation are just as important as study and work.

This Clemson University student apartment has cottages, available in 2 and 4-bedroom floorplans, with private bedrooms and bathrooms and an additional half-bath for guests. The attention to detail in each cottage is evident with features like granite countertops, custom cabinetry, an elevated island with bar seating, and a gas fireplace.

The Cottages of Clemson’s community environment is equally impressive, offering a friendly neighborhood vibe with ample porches, a stunning swimming pool, and social spaces like a sand volleyball court. The CAT shuttle bus service ensures easy access to campus, and plenty of parking is available for residents who drive. The pet-friendly policy, on-site management, and regular social events make living here a truly inclusive experience.

To experience a complete lifestyle, visit their website or contact their leasing office at (864) 485-8400.

About Cottages of Clemson: Cottages of Clemson is a top-quality student housing complex catering specifically to Clemson University students. It stands out for offering spacious, well-appointed cottages in a community-focused setting. With an array of amenities aimed at creating a well-rounded lifestyle, it’s more than just student accommodation; it’s a home away from home.

