Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row Offers Exclusive Online Merchandise Store

Scottsdale, AZ, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row, the sought-after country singer’s famous chain of entertainment venues, is excited to offer its official online merchandise store. Fans can shop for exclusive merchandise, bringing the Whiskey Row experience directly to their doorsteps.

The online store is accessible on the pub’s main website. It offers a curated collection of apparel, accessories, and memorabilia inspired by the vibrant atmosphere and unique spirit of Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row establishments. Fans can now proudly wear their favorite venue’s logo or bring a piece of the Whiskey Row personality into their homes with carefully crafted items.

Dierk Bentley’s Whiskey Row is happy to bring its essence to fans wherever they may be. The online store allows fans to connect with the brand and celebrate the Whiskey Row lifestyle from the comfort of their homes.

The merchandise includes high-quality t-shirts, hats, hoodies, and more, featuring the iconic Whiskey Row logo and designs that capture the energy of Dierks Bentley’s live performances. The online store provides a seamless shopping experience, secure payment options, and worldwide shipping.

Visit Dierk Bentley’s Whiskey Row website to explore the exclusive collection.

About Dierks Whiskey Row: Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row stands as a distinctive American gastropub in a saturated market. Within the competitive landscape, it distinguishes itself with its award-winning cuisine and beverages, invigorating nightlife, and a rock and roll attitude inspired by Dierks Bentley himself. The bar features four locations in Scottsdale and Gilbert, AZ, Nashville, TN, and Denver, CO.

Company: Dierks Bentley Whiskey Row

Address: 4420 N. Saddlebag Trail #105

City: Scottsdale

State: AZ

Zip code: 85251

Telephone number: 480-945-4200