Lubbock Dental Implant Center Extends Its Reach with Expanded Periodontics Services

Lubbock, TX, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — Lubbock Dental Implant Center is proud to expand its Periodontics services. Renowned dentists Dr. Marcia Mbadu and Dr. Tim Price are at the forefront of the service, providing their expertise with cutting-edge periodontal care.

Periodontics is a specialized field of dentistry focusing on the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of periodontal disease. Dr. Mbadu states, “Our commitment is to deliver top-notch periodontal care, ensuring our patients achieve good oral health and a beautiful smile. We are dedicated to utilizing the latest techniques and technologies in our services.”

Dr. Tim Price says, “Periodontal health is basic to overall well-being. We aim to set a new standard for periodontal care in Lubbock and surrounding regions.”

Lubbock Dental Implant Center’s Periodontics services will be available in the following areas:

– Lubbock, TX, USA

– Artesia, NM 88210, USA

– Roswell, NM 88201, USA

– Levelland, TX 79336, USA

– Wolfforth, TX 79382, USA

Contact Information:

Lubbock Dental Implant Center

Phone: (806)797-1275

Email: lubbockimplantcenter@gmail.com

Website: www.lubbockimplants.com

About Lubbock Dental Implant Center:

Lubbock Dental Implant Center is a leading dental care provider located in Lubbock, TX. Dr. Marcia Mbadu and Dr. Tim Price are dedicated professionals committed to providing exceptional dental solutions. The dental office specializes in implant dentistry, periodontics, and other oral care, ensuring patients receive personalized and high-quality dental treatments. With the expansion of periodontics services, Lubbock Dental Implant Center continues to be a lighthouse of excellence in dental healthcare.