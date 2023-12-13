8N Lofts, the Premier Choice for UNL Student Apartments

Lincoln, Nebraska, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — 8N Lofts, renowned for its high-quality student housing, is proud to announce its continued commitment to providing an unparalleled living experience for students of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL). Located just five blocks from the UNL campus, 8N Lofts is a community designed with the modern student’s needs in mind.

The spacious apartments boast a range of facilities, including a 24-hour fitness center, a state-of-the-art media lounge, and a breathtaking sky deck. The rooftop hot tub and diverse resident social events ensure students have the perfect balance between work and play.

To cater to the UNL student community, 8N Lofts offers a variety of modern apartments ranging from 1 to 5-bedroom layouts. Each apartment is thoughtfully furnished, featuring hardwood-style floors, granite countertops, a flat-panel HDTV in the living room, and in-unit laundry.

Communal areas feature a gaming area with billiards, a climbing wall, an outdoor fire pit, and private courtyards with grilling stations. The business center and private study lounges cater to academic needs, while the bicycle storage, garage, and surface parking, along with a private shuttle bus, make transportation a breeze.

For more information about 8N Lofts and to experience the ultimate in student living, visit their website or contact (402) 623-6348.

About 8N Lofts: 8N Lofts, situated in the heart of Lincoln, Nebraska, is dedicated to providing an exceptional living experience for students of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Its focus on quality, convenience, and community sets it apart as the preferred choice for UNL student apartments. With its comprehensive range of amenities and commitment to student life, 8N Lofts is more than just a place to stay – it’s a place to thrive.

