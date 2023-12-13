Core6 Marketing Launches Specialized ‘SEO for Landscapers’ Initiative to Transform Digital Presence for Landscaping Professionals

Monterey, CA, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — Core6 Marketing, a boutique digital marketing agency specializing in WordPress website design and development, announces the launch of its specialized ‘SEO for Landscapers‘ initiative. This new service is tailored specifically for landscaping and tree service professionals across the United States, aiming to revolutionize their online presence and drive substantial growth.

The initiative comes as a response to the unique challenges faced by landscaping businesses in the digital age. Core6 Marketing, with its deep understanding of the landscaping industry, has developed a comprehensive SEO strategy that goes beyond traditional methods. This strategy is designed to enhance online visibility, improve search engine rankings, and ultimately generate more leads and revenue for landscaping businesses.

Phil Fisk, the founder of Core6 Marketing and a seasoned digital marketing expert, emphasizes the importance of this initiative. “Having worked closely with landscaping businesses, we understand their struggles in the digital world. Our goal is to empower these businesses to not only compete but to thrive online,” says Fisk. “With our specialized SEO services, we’re bringing a blend of technical expertise and industry-specific knowledge to the table.”

The ‘SEO for Landscapers’ initiative focuses on several key areas :

Website Optimization : Tailoring websites to meet Google’s SEO standards, ensuring higher search rankings and increased customer traffic.

Reputation Management : Enhancing online presence through effective management of customer reviews and feedback.

Social Media Management : Creating engaging content and building a community around the brand on various social media platforms.

Content Marketing : Developing valuable content targeted at the landscaping audience, establishing businesses as industry authorities.

Listings Management : Boosting visibility in local search results through consistent business listings across platforms.

Backlink Building : Enhancing site authority and search rankings through high-quality backlinks.

One of the key differentiators of Core6 Marketing’s approach is its focus on holistic growth management solutions powered by AI and automation. This not only ensures efficient lead capture and management but also provides landscaping businesses with a competitive edge in a crowded digital marketplace.

The initiative has already shown promising results. Justin White, owner of K&D Landscaping in Watsonville, California, reports a significant increase in leads within six months of implementing Core6 Marketing’s local SEO campaign. “We’ve gone from receiving one to two leads a week to one to two leads a day,” says White. “This has allowed us to be more selective with our clients and focus on growth.”

Core6 Marketing’s ‘SEO for Landscapers’ is more than just a service – it’s a partnership. The agency works closely with each client, understanding their unique needs and tailoring strategies accordingly. With a commitment to transparency and collaboration, Core6 Marketing ensures that clients are always in the loop and part of the decision-making process.

Company : Core6 Marketing

Address : 288 Pearl Street #309, Monterey, CA 93940, USA

Phone No: 831-250-9797

Email ID : info@core6.marketing

https://core6.marketing/seo-for-landscapers-and-tree-service-professionals/