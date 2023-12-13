Totally Custom Designs Announces Strategic Partnership with Earth-Stone for Marble, Granite, and Natural Stone Solutions

Cape Town, South Africa, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — Totally Custom Designs, a renowned leader in bespoke interior solutions, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Earth-Stone, a premier supplier of marble, granite, and natural stone. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in providing our clients with an unmatched selection of high-quality materials for their custom design needs.

The partnership combines Totally Custom Designs’ expertise in personalized design and craftsmanship with Earth-Stone’s extensive range of superior marble, granite, and natural stone. This synergy will enable us to offer an even broader spectrum of options to our discerning clients, ensuring that each project reflects their unique style and preferences.

“Working with Earth-Stone, we’re excited to elevate our custom design offerings,” said Stephen Breach, CEO of Totally Custom Designs. “Their commitment to quality and the breadth of their natural stone selection perfectly aligns with our dedication to providing exceptional and tailor-made solutions to our clients.”

Earth-Stone is known for its commitment to sourcing the finest natural stone from around the globe, ensuring durability, beauty, and uniqueness in every piece. This partnership will allow Totally Custom Designs to access an unparalleled variety of materials, adding to our already extensive custom design capabilities.

“Our collaboration with Totally Custom Designs is a perfect match,” stated Johannes Bester, President of Earth-Stone. “Their reputation for exquisite custom designs and attention to detail is well-aligned with our quality standards. We are looking forward to seeing our materials being transformed into stunning interiors.”

The partnership is set to benefit customers looking for high-end, customized interior solutions, including kitchen countertops, bathroom vanities, flooring, and other bespoke stone installations. Totally Custom Designs and Earth-Stone are committed to providing a seamless experience from material selection to final installation, ensuring every project is executed with the highest standard of quality and craftsmanship.

For more information, please visit: https://totallycustomdesigns.co.za/