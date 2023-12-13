Cambridge at Southern – The Premier Choice for Student Apartments

Statesboro, Georgia, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — Cambridge at Southern proudly announces its status as the leading apartment community for students of Georgia Southern University. Situated just across the street from campus, Cambridge at Southern offers the quintessential college living experience, blending convenience with a range of upscale amenities tailored to student life.

This prestigious community boasts a variety of furnished living options, from 1 to 4-bedroom apartments to two-story townhomes. The emphasis on security is evident with secure entry and locked bedroom doors. Furthermore, utilities such as electricity, water, and Internet are included, ensuring a hassle-free living experience.

The community offers an array of amenities that cater to both academic and leisure needs. Students can enjoy two 24-hour fitness centers, two resort-style swimming pools with an in-water sun ledge and fountains, a hot tub, and sports courts, including sand volleyball and basketball. The community is a stone’s throw away from the university campus, one block from Paulson Stadium, and on the Georgia Southern shuttle bus route.

In addition to these features, Cambridge at Southern prides itself on being pet-friendly, welcoming students and their furry companions alike. The unique combination of convenience, luxury, and a student-focused approach makes Cambridge at Southern the go-to destination for student apartments in Statesboro, GA.

For more information, visit their website or call (912) 681-1300.

Company: Cambridge at Southern

Address: 130 Lanier Drive

City: Statesboro

State: Georgia

Zip code: 30460

Telephone number: (912) 681-1300