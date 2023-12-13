Copper Beech Statesboro – Premier Georgia Southern University Off-Campus Student Housing

Statesboro, Georgia, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — Copper Beech Townhomes proudly announces its continued commitment to providing top-quality Georgia Southern University off-campus student housing. Nestled just minutes away from campus, Copper Beech Townhomes is not just a place to stay; it’s a lifestyle.

The community offers an array of exceptionally large apartments and townhomes, ensuring that each student has ample personal space and privacy. The thoughtfully designed one to four-bedroom floorplans come with single bedrooms, private bathrooms, and the option for an additional half-bath. To further enhance the living experience, an optional furniture package, internet, in-unit laundry, abundant storage, and charming decks and patios are included.

Copper Beech Townhomes takes pride in its comprehensive set of amenities designed to fit every aspect of a student’s life. It includes two resort-style swimming pools, a hot tub, volleyball and basketball courts, and a 24-hour fitness center. The clubhouse offers a perfect study space, and the pet-friendly policy ensures that students don’t have to leave their furry friends behind. Another standout feature is the private shuttle bus service to the GSU campus, ensuring students have reliable and quick access to their classes and campus events.

To learn more about Copper Beech Townhomes and their student living options, please visit their website or call (912) 549-1111.

About Copper Beech Statesboro: Copper Beech Statesboro is a premier off-campus housing community catering to the students of Georgia Southern University. With its spacious living options, unparalleled amenities, and a focus on a balanced lifestyle, Copper Beech Townhomes is more than just housing – it’s a community that supports academic success and personal growth.

