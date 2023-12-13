The Parent Company of SunTec Data Achieves Top 10% B2B Provider Status with Clutch Global and Clutch Champion Awards

California, United States, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — SunTec India, the parent company of SunTec Data, has recently won two prestigious titles by Clutch.co – Clutch Global Award Winner and Clutch Champion Award Winner 2023 [ Source ]. These distinguished accolades place the company among the top 10% of B2B service providers offering best-in-class IT outsourcing solutions to clients across the globe.

Clutch.co, a renowned B2B ratings and reviews platform evaluates companies based on their client reviews, market presence, and overall ability to deliver exceptional services and value. For the past six years, the platform has bestowed the prestigious Clutch Global Award upon top-performing B2B companies. This year, SunTec India earned this recognition due to their exceptional service delivery and consistently high client satisfaction ratings, particularly in the areas of data, eCommerce, and web & app development.

The platform has recently introduced another award named Clutch Champion to honor the top 10% of Clutch Global Award winners. By earning this award, SunTec India solidifies its position as a leading and trusted provider of IT, BPO, and BPM solutions worldwide.

Expressing immense gratitude and pride in this achievement, Rohit Bhateja, Director- Digital at SunTec India, stated “We are extremely honored to be recognized as a Clutch Global and Clutch Champion Winner for 2023. These recognitions from Clutch directly reflect our team’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional IT outsourcing solutions that put our clients at the heart of everything we do. At SunTec India, clients’ growth is not just a buzzword; it’s our driving force. We are constantly pushing the boundaries to craft solutions that empower our clients to achieve their business goals. This recognition fuels our passion to continue raising the bar and delivering unparalleled value to businesses.”

About SunTec Data