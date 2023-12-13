Global Bedding Market Size, Share, Trends & Forecast 2023-2030

Global bedding sector data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Bed Linen Market Analysis & Forecast

The global mattress market size was valued at USD 41.34 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% from 2023 to 2030. Consumers are becoming more aware of the importance of getting a good night’s sleep for their overall health and wellness. As a result, there is a growing demand for bed linen that is comfortable, soft, and promotes restful sleep. Additionally, as home decor trends continue to evolve, consumers are looking for bed linen that reflects their personal style and complements the overall design of their homes.

The sheets & mattresses segment accounted for the largest share of the bed linen market in 2022. This is mainly attributed to this product being a common requirement in almost every house and hotel. Consumers such as homeowners and hotels try to match the sheets and mattress covers with the room designs. Various design options such as floral, geometric, and checks are available in this segment, making it a huge category in the product segment. With more development in the housing and hospitality sector, sheets and mattress cover types will continue witnessing a growth in demand.

Access the Global Bedding Industry Data Book from 2023 to 2030, compiled with details by Grand View Research

Mattress Market Analysis & Forecast

The global mattress market size was valued at USD 58.18 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2023 to 2030. Increasing cases of back problems associated with uncomfortable sleeping surfaces are boosting the demand for innerspring mattresses. Another major factor driving the segment growth is the improving condition of the housing market, along with enhanced purchasing power parity across the globe. The rapidly growing real estate industry, coupled with a rise in residential and personal spaces including apartments, and houses among others across the globe, is fueling the product demand. The majority of the consumers reported that they would consider making huge purchases for the household because of a considerable amount of time spent at home, which made them notice various aspects that might need to be updated or are missing.

In terms of value, the foam mattress segment dominated the industry and will account for the largest revenue share by 2030. Memory foam is widely used in the commercial sector, especially in hospitals, as it offers several benefits. Memory foam molds as per the body in response to heat and pressure, thereby evenly distributing body weight. The design technique of memory foam mattresses is such that it returns to their original shape once the pressure is removed. North America held the second-largest share in 2021 owing to an increased number of home renovation activities that include personalizing according to recent trends and consumer needs.

Blankets Market Analysis & Forecast

The global mattress market size was valued at USD 31.94 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030. Significant growth of the travel and hospitality industries at a global level as a result of reduced airline fares and attractive value-added services provided by key hotel industry participants is expected to remain a prominent factor. Furthermore, rising national defense spending by the governments of countries including U.S., China, Russia, Iran, Israel, India, and Pakistan is expected to promote the use of blankets for military and air force over the next few years.

Cotton-based products dominated the market and generated a revenue of USD 4.6 billion in 2018. These product types are expected to gain momentum as a result of their high visibility as durable comfort characteristics. Furthermore, these textile products have the ability to perform across a wide range of climate conditions.

Since the last few years, some of the celebrities have been launching the products under their name. For instance, in March 2019, Drew Barrymore launched Flower Home, a homeline at Walmart.com. The brand, along with various home related décor and furniture, also offers blankets that are richly layered and cozy. Similarly, in March 2019, the multinational furniture company, Ikea launched the brand Overalt. The brand specifically offers African design decors and furniture. Moreover, Sindhiso Kumhalo and Renée Rossouw have been working on quilt and blanket projects for the launch of products, which are based on African designs.

Order Free Sample Copy of Bedding Industry Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Pillows Market Analysis & Forecast

The global mattress market size was valued at USD 16.60 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2023 to 2030. Consumers are looking for pillows that meet their specific needs and preferences, such as pillows that are soft or firm, have a certain shape or size, or are made from specific materials. Moreover, people with health concerns, such as allergies, asthma, or sleep apnea, seek pillows that can address these issues and provide relief. Advancements in pillow technology have also been boosting the demand for pillows offering overall comfort.

The demand for pillows is expected to rise in the commercial sector due to increasing emphasis on guest comfort in the hospitality sector. The hospitality industry, including hotels, resorts, and vacation rentals, is placing a greater emphasis on guest comfort to provide a better guest experience. This includes providing high-quality pillows that offer the necessary support and comfort for a restful sleep.

Key players operating in the bedding industry are –

• Acton & Acton Ltd.

• Tempur Sealy International, Inc.

• American Textile Company

• Serta Simmons Bedding LLC

• Casper Sleep Inc.

• Boll & Branch LLC

• Beaumont & Brown Ltd.

• American Blanket Company

• Chellco Industries Limited

• Jindal Woollen Industries Ltd.

• Youngman Woollen Mills Private Limited.

• Spring Air International

• Sleep Number Corp.

• Kingsdown, Inc.

• Pacific Coast Feather Company

• Trident Ltd.

• Crane & Canopy Inc.

• Peacock Alley

• Purple Innovation, Inc.

• Southerland Sleep