Lucintel Forecasts the Global Electronic Polymer Market to Reach $10.0 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global electronic polymer market looks promising with opportunities in the electrical and electronics, packaging and labeling, healthcare devices, and automotive markets. The global electronic polymer market is expected to reach an estimated $10.0 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for light-weight and high-performance materials used in number of electronic gadgets ranging from computers to smartphones, growing trend of flexible and wearable electronic devices, and increasing demand for polymer-based adhesives used in bonding and encapsulating semiconductor chips.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in electronic polymer market to 2030 by resin (epoxies, polyimides, polyurethanes, silicones, and others), product (electronic laminates, packaging materials, connector molding compounds, electronic adhesives and underfill, and others), type (electroactive polymers, magnetic polymers, and others), end use industry (electrical and electronics, packaging and labeling, healthcare devices, automotive, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, epoxies, polyimides, polyurethanes, and silicones are the major segments of electronic polymer market by resin.

Lucintel forecasts that epoxies will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because these resins are widely employed in the electronics industry owing to their excellent mechanical and electrical qualities, as well as, their capacity to offer defense against harsh chemicals and heat.

Within this market, healthcare devices will remain the largest segment due to heightened understanding of the significance of healthcare, as well as, spending by consumers allows healthcare providers to employ cutting-edge technologies in the electronic polymer market.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to expanding economy, growing population, and rising investment, as well as, constant innovation and introduction of new, more effective, and efficient products by the producers in the region.

Celanese Corporation, Honeywell International, Dupont, Merck Kgaa, Delphon, Dow, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Arkema, Covestro, and Victrex are the major suppliers in the electronic polymer market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056