Lucintel Forecasts the Global Dielectric Powder Market to Reach $2.0 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global dielectric powder market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronics, automotive, defense, and communication markets. The global dielectric powder market is expected to reach an estimated $2.0 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing understanding of the need for sustainable energy solutions and energy conservation, combining internet of things (IoT) technology with the creation of intelligent gadgets, and rising electronic gadget demand and the quickening pace of technological improvement.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in dielectric powder market to 2030 by type (x7r, cog, y5v, and others), application (consumer electronics, automotive, defense, communication, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, X7R, COG, and Y5V are the major segments of dielectric powder market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that X7R will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because of its stability across a broad temperature range, which makes it perfect for applications needing stability under a variety of environmental circumstances.

Within this market, consumer electronics will remain the largest segment because the powders are used for the production of capacitors, insulation materials, and electronic displays.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rising number of employees and manufacturing facilities, expansion of corporate industry and new startups in the region, as well as, shift towards miniaturization of electronic components and the use of flexible substrates.

Sakai Chemical Industry, Ferro Corporation, Nippon Chemical Industrial, KCM Corporation, Fuji Titanium Industry, Prosperity Dielectrics, Sinocera, Sukygung, Hanwha Group, and Afm Microelectronics are the major suppliers in the dielectric powder market.

