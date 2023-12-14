Lucintel Forecasts the Global Vocal Microphone Market to Reach $0.9 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global vocal microphone market looks promising with opportunities in the performance, entertainment, class training, and conference markets. The global vocal microphone market is expected to reach an estimated $0.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for professional audio equipment and rising music industry, increase in live events, concerts, and performances, and growing quantity of home recording studios and recording studios.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in vocal microphone market to 2030 by type (dynamic microphone and condenser microphone), application (performance, entertainment, class training, conference, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, dynamic microphone and condenser microphone are the major segments of vocal microphone market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that dynamic microphone is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, performance will remain the largest segment because the singers and musicians use microphones for live performances and concerts.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Shure, Neumann, Sennheiser, Aston, Rode, Ik Multimedia, Digital Reference, Audio-Technica, Behringer, and Lewitt are the major suppliers in the vocal microphone market.

